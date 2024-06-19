Influencer commits suicide after being trolled over breakup: report

The teenager’s family reported that they were trolling her on Instagram.

A popular social media influencer committed suicide in Kerala, allegedly after being trolled online for breaking up with her boyfriend.

The teenager, a class 12 student, attempted suicide at her Thiruvananthapuram home last week. She died Sunday while she was being treated at the hospital.

Her family has alleged that she was being trolled on Instagram for breaking up with her boyfriend, who is also an influencer.

Reports suggest that her ex-boyfriend’s followers were trolling her after their split.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.