'Indira Gandhi put us in jail, but she never abused us': Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday recalled what they went through during the dark days of the Emergency and said that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi put many of the leaders behind bars, but he never abused them.

In a post shared on In the article, they attacked the BJP-led central government and said that although 1975 is a stain on the country’s democracy, let us not forget who does not respect the opposition in 2024.

“I was the convener of the steering committee that Jayaprakash Narayan had constituted to take forward the movement against the excesses of the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. I was in prison under the Maintenance of Security Act (MISA) for over 15 years. “My colleagues and I did not know many of the BJP ministers who were speaking about the Emergency today. We had not heard of Modi, JP Nadda and some of the other ministerial colleagues of the Prime Minister who are lecturing us today about the value of freedom,” he posted on X.

“Indira Gandhi put many of us behind bars, but she never mistreated us. Neither she nor her ministers called us “anti-national” or “unpatriotic.” She never allowed vandals to desecrate the memory of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. 1975 is a stain on our democracy, but let us not forget those who do not respect the opposition in 2024,” the RJD leader added.

On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, imposed a 21-month state of emergency. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the state of emergency, considered one of the most controversial periods in India’s political history.

Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of Parliament and criticised the imposition of the “state of emergency”.

“The state of emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country was plunged into chaos during the state of emergency, but the nation emerged victorious against these unconstitutional powers,” he said.

The President’s statements provoked reactions from the leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Congress Nationalist president Mallikarjun Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to get cheap applause by making the President deliver a speech full of lies.

“Modi Ji is trying to gain cheap applause by making the Hon’ble President tell lies, which the people of India have already rejected in the 2024 elections,” Kharge wrote on his official ‘X’ account.

