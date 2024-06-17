IndiGo flight between Delhi and Bengal delayed by 2 hours due to ‘high ground temperatures’

Bagdogra Airport is situated near Siliguri in West Bengal.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was delayed for over two hours at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical issue caused by high ground temperatures.

The plane is parked on the tarmac and the IndiGo crew said the flight suffered a technical issue, causing the delay.

Bagdogra Airport is situated near Siliguri in West Bengal. The flight was scheduled to take off at 2:10 p.m. and land at 4:10 p.m. Online flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 shows the flight parked on the IGI airport runway.

“Delhi and Bagdogra were delayed due to high ground temperatures which prevented operations. IndiGo prioritizes passenger safety above all and is taking measures to enable speedy departure. Passengers are provided with regular updates and we regret any inconvenience caused due to to factors beyond the airline’s control,” IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo operates Airbus A20N, A32N and A21N aircraft on the Delhi-Bagdogra route.

NDTV’s Vedanta Agarwal, who is on the delayed flight and traveling to the train accident site in West Bengal, said, “The IndiGo crew informed that they will soon disembark the passengers and arrange another plane, but there is no clarity on this yet. ”

🔴#RIP | Delhi flight bound for Bagdogra delayed due to technical issue, says Indigo@AgarwalVedanta reports pic.twitter.com/UFEtaERLzE -NDTV (@ndtv) June 17, 2024

Mr Agarwal said: “Disembarkation has not yet started and passengers are getting impatient. It is one of the three flights to the train accident site and the last flight of the day to Bagdogra, which is 60 km from the accident site.” .

Mt Agarwal, quoting IndiGo PRO, said: “The high temperature caused a technical problem in the aircraft due to which it could not be refueled properly.”

“The crew is serving soft drinks and supplying water to the passengers but there is no clear communication from the officials. Some passengers told me that they heard about the accident and that some of their relatives were on the train,” he added.

Nine people, including three railway employees, were killed and 50 others injured after an express train collided with a goods train in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district this morning. Kanchanjunga Express was traveling from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah in Kolkata when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station near New Jalpaiguri.

Three coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed in the accident. One factor that limited the casualties is the fact that the rear part of the Kanchanjunga Express, consisting of the parcel car and the guard car, and the passenger compartments ahead suffered less impact.