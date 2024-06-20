India’s next bowling coach ‘Zaheer Khan or…’: Gautam Gambhir, BCCI sent a clear message

In the midst of a job interview for a coach of the Indian cricket team, where the names of Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman have come up, a question about the support staff also arises. According to some reports, Gambhir has apparently asked the BCCI for freedom to choose his own support staff. Currently, under coach Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour is the batting coach, Paras Mhambrey is the bowling coach and T Dilip is the fielding coach. Amidst this, the BCCI and Gambhir received an important message from former Pakistani star Kamran Akmal.

“The Indian team does not need foreign coaches. They have a lot of options and talent. After Dravid, no one can be the best and biggest than Gautam Gambhir. He was a great player and will also become a great coach. He is the best option that India has right now,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Indian Times.

“Gambhir was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They did very well under him. He became a mentor to KKR and they became champions. He is an amazing planner and has a brilliant cricketing mind. I have played a lot of cricket with him “We’ve been together for a long time. We played, ate and talked together. We’re still in touch,” he said.

“He is the best man to coach the Indian team. He should be the head coach. India can opt for Ashish Nehra or Zaheer Khan as their bowling coach,” Kamran added.

Gambhir’s name has been linked to the job even before he applied. It was his skills leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 that made him the “ideal candidate” to take Dravid’s place.

The CAC, appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the position, posed three important questions, according to RevSportz, to both Gambhir and WV Raman, another candidate. They were:

1. What are your ideas regarding the team’s coaching staff?

2. With some senior players in both the batting and bowling departments, how will you handle the transition phase?

3. What are your views on split captaincy, fitness parameters related to workload management and addressing the team’s failure to win ICC trophies?