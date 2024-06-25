Indians spend almost twice as much on weddings as on education: report

The wedding industry is made up of many small businesses and individual service providers.

Indians spend almost twice as much on weddings compared to what they spend on education, a new report reveals. The Indian wedding market is valued at a staggering $130 billion (approximately ₹10.7 lakh crore), twice the size of the US wedding market, according to a recent report by Jefferies, a firm investment banking and capital markets.

The comprehensive study was based on various available data and visits to key industrial centres.

Wedding Expenses vs. Education Expenses in India

The average cost of an Indian wedding is around $15,000 (approximately ₹12.5 lakh), the report said. This is almost double what an average Indian couple spends on education from pre-school to graduation.

Economic impact

The Indian wedding market is twice the size of the US market, but smaller than China. On average, Indians spend five times the country’s per capita GDP of $2,900 (over 2.4 lakh) on weddings and more than three times the average annual household income of around 4 lakh.

luxury weddings

Luxury weddings, which cost between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakh, make up a significant part of the market, with the higher end being much more extravagant.

These budgets generally cover the expenses of organizing five to six functions/events, luxury accommodation in top-notch hotels, catering, decoration and luxury entertainment, although expenses related to jewellery, wedding attire and air tickets are not included.

Sector growth

The wedding industry is made up of many small businesses and individual service providers. This is because different regions have unique wedding traditions, allowing local businesses to meet specific needs.

Indian weddings boost several industries:

Jewelry: More than half of jewelry sales come from bridal jewelry. Clothing: More than 10% of spending on clothing goes to weddings. Catering and events: Catering represents 20% of wedding costs, while events represent 15%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged Indians to “get married in India” instead of going abroad for weddings. This aims to support the local economy.