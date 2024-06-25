Indian woman wrongfully imprisoned in UK during pregnancy refuses to apologize

Seema Misra said former Fujitsu engineer Gareth Jenkins’ apology was “too little, too late”. (Archive)

London:

An Indian-origin former post office manager in England wrongfully imprisoned while pregnant has rejected the apology of an engineer whose evidence helped convict her of faulty accounting software.

Seema Misra, now 47, had her conviction overturned in April 2021, when the Court of Appeal ruled that she had been wrongfully imprisoned more than 12 years ago after being accused of stealing £75,000 from her post office branch in Surrey, where she was deputy postmistress. .

During the ongoing public inquiry into the scandal, he told the BBC that former Fujitsu engineer Gareth Jenkins’ apology was “too little, too late”.

“No one can understand it,” he said of his ordeal, saying Jenkins could have apologized “years ago.”

His reaction followed a written witness statement submitted by Jenkins to the Post Office inquiry, in which he said: “I was not aware that Ms Misra was pregnant at the time of her conviction and only found out many years later.”

“This makes what happened even more tragic. I can only apologize, again, to Ms. Misra and her family for what happened to her.” The former engineer who appeared as an expert witness in 15 subpostmaster cases is currently being investigated by police for possible perjury or lying to a court. In one of his earlier witness statements at the investigation, he denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier, Misra had rejected a similar apology from former Post Office Director-General David Smith for a congratulatory email he sent after Misra’s conviction.

“It was intended to be a congratulatory email to the team, knowing that they had worked hard on the case,” Smith said in his written evidence for the inquiry.

“However, knowing what I do now, it is clear that my email would have caused Seema Misra and her family great distress upon reading it and I would like to apologize for that… Even if this had been a correct conviction, I would never think of it. “It was ‘brilliant news’ that a pregnant woman was going to prison and I am extremely sorry that my email could be read as such,” she said.

“However, looking at this email in light of what I know now, I understand the anger and upset it will have caused and I sincerely apologize for it,” he added.

“I was eight weeks pregnant; they have to apologize to my youngest son. It was terrible. I have not accepted the apology,” Misra said at the time in April.

“They overturned my conviction, no one came at that time to apologize. And now they suddenly realized that when they have to appear at a public inquiry, they have to apologize,” he said.

Misra was sent to Bronzefield prison in southeast England, where she served four and a half months and then gave birth to her second child who was wearing an electronic tag. Smith told the inquiry that Mr Misra had been used as a “test case” and that the success of the case led to greater confidence in the flawed Horizon IT accounting system.

“How can they do a test on a human being? I’m a living creature. I heard that my case has been used as a test case before. But hearing it over and over again, it’s just annoying. It makes me feel more and more angry, so be honest,” added Mr. Misra.

The UK government, which formally owns Post Office Ltd, has paid millions in compensation to hundreds of subpostmasters, many of them of Indian descent, affected by the faulty Horizon software.

Earlier this year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to act on the landmark scandal that wrongly accused deputy postmasters of fraud.

Last month, new legislation introduced in Parliament introduced the Post Office Crimes (Horizon System) Bill, a blanket exemption to quash convictions caused by erroneous Horizon evidence. A public inquiry into the case, which is being carried out gradually, is expected to conclude in July.

The controversial Horizon system, developed by the Japanese company Fujitsu, was first introduced in 1999 in some post offices for use in various tasks, including accounting and inventory. But it seemed to have major bugs, which could cause the system to report incorrectly, sometimes involving large sums, as was the case with these subpostmasters.

