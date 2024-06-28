Indian student fakes father’s death to get US scholarship, gets arrested

The boy was arrested two months ago and faced up to 20 years in prison.

An Indian student has been arrested and deported after it emerged that he falsified documents to obtain a full scholarship. Aryan Anand, a student at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, boasted in a now-deleted text that he had built “his life and career on lies.” Reddit Postwhich was later reported by a platform moderator.

Anand made a shocking confession about how he falsified his class 10 board exam results and used fraudulent means to secure admission to a US university on a full scholarship.

It included fabricating transcripts, essays and even the death certificate of his father, who is alive. After successfully cheating his way into college, the 19-year-old admitted he lost interest in his studies, turned to binge drinking and cheated on exams to keep his scholarship. He also faked internships to make money.

Anand was arrested two months ago and faced up to 20 years in prison on felony charges of forgery and theft of services, according to reports. 6ABCHowever, at the request of university officials, he was expelled and deported to India.

Lehigh University said in a statement: “We appreciate the report and thorough investigation that brought this matter to light.”

Northampton County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Weinert explained how the Reddit moderator connected Anand to Lehigh University. “The defendant only had one other college that he went on to, which was Lehigh University. So the moderator reached out to Lehigh to let them know,” Weinert said, according to 6ABC.

Mr. Weinert praised Lehigh University’s thorough investigation, saying, “It was a challenge to verify the facts, but Lehigh and its police force did an excellent job digging deep and uncovering the truth.