Indian soldier who helped liberate Italy in World War II

King George VI pinned a Victoria Cross, the highest award for gallantry, to the chest of sepoy Kamal Ram.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy today to participate in the G7 summit. This is the Prime Minister’s first foreign visit after taking office for a third term.

India is not part of the G7 group but has been invited to the summit. Its participation is significant as a “voice of the global south”, a term that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has reiterated in the past. During World War II, Indian soldiers played an important role in the Allied forces’ campaign to liberate Italy from the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini and Nazi Germany.

In the Italian theater of war, more than 50,000 Indian soldiers fought and 20 Victoria Crosses, the highest award for bravery, were awarded to the soldiers who fought in Italy, of whom six were Indians.

The exploits of the sepoy Kamal Ram

The Allied invasion of Europe to liberate occupied countries from the Nazis and Fascist Italy began in 1943. The D-Day landings in Normandy in 1944 marked the beginning of the liberation of France.

The British recruited young men into the Indian Army to fight on some of the most hostile battlefields. Young Kamal Ram, who would have been 18 years old, volunteered and joined the 8th Punjab Regiment of the British Indian Army.

A portrait of the sepoy Kamal Ram with the Imperial War Museum

Photo credit: Image: IWM (Art. IWM ART LD 4516)

The Orbat or Order of Battle was the 4th, 8th and 10th Infantry Divisions that would be deployed to liberate Italy. Kamal Ram’s regiment was part of the 8th Infantry Division.

The Germans and Italians had built multiple fortifications called the Gustav Line that ran from the Tyrrhenian Sea in the west to the Adriatic Sea in the east. The 8th Infantry Division arrived in Italy via Syria in September 1943. Young Indian men, as young as 18 and some as young as 16, from Hindu, Sikh and Muslim communities volunteered to fight.

The battle

On 12 May 1944, the 8th Punjab Regiment assaulted the Gustav Line. Just after crossing the Gari River, his company was surrounded by four German machine gun positions on the front and flanks. Securing the position was crucial to defending a bridgehead. The company commander asked for volunteers to secure the position by flanking the enemy on the right. Sepoy Kamal Ram, 19, said yes.

He crawled through the barbed wire and attacked the enemy position from one flank. He killed a German soldier by silencing the machine gun. When another German tried to seize his weapon in hand-to-hand combat, Kamal Ram killed him with the bayonet attached to his rifle. A German officer, to Sepoy Ram’s surprise, came out of the trenches and shot him dead.

He moved to the second machine gun position, which stopped the company’s advance. He threw grenades and silenced the enemy cannons and the remaining enemy surrendered. He advanced to assist the Havildar company that was attacking the third gun position and covered the destruction of the post. He alone took control of two machine gun positions and helped man the third. The display of courage was vital in securing the bridgehead and establishing two bridges for incoming forces to cross the river.

Later, as a platoon advanced, the Germans, hiding in a house, fired on the incoming troops. Sepoy Kamal Ram ran towards the house, killed one German and captured two more.

For his service, King George VI placed a Victoria Cross, the highest award for bravery, on the chest of Sepoy Kamal Ram on May 27, 1944, in Italy. He was the second youngest Indian to receive the Victoria Cross.

Gazette notification archived by ‘The National Archives’, Kew, United Kingdom

Sepoy Kamal Ram continued to serve in the 8th Punjab Regiment until it was transferred and merged with the Baloch regiment of the Pakistan Army after independence. He served in the Indian Army after Independence and was conferred the rank of honorary lieutenant. He died on 1 July 1982 in Bholupura, Rajasthan.

Italy honors India’s contribution

Last year, Italy honored the contribution of the Indian Army during World War II. Italian military historians unveiled the Naik Yashwant Ghadge, VC, Sundial Memorial, in Montone (Perugia, Italy). Naik Ghadge was killed in combat during the campaign in the Upper Tiber Valley in Italy.

Ambassador and Mayor of Montone inaugurated the Yeshwant Ghadge Memorial to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the Italian campaign. The memorial marked the beginning of a special relationship between 🇮🇳 and 🇮🇹 forged on the battlefields of Montone. @MEAIndia@adgpipic.twitter.com/JAV1vQvu0V — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) July 22, 2023

Six British Indian Army soldiers were awarded the Victoria Cross in Italy:

Naik Yashwant Ghadge – 3rd Battalion, 5th Maratha Light Infantry (posthumous)

Sepoy Kamal Ram – 3rd Battalion, 8th Punjab Regiment

Rifleman Thaman Gurung – 1st Battalion, 5th Royal Gurkha Rifles (posthumous)

Sepoy Ali Haider – 6th Royal Battalion (Scinde) 13th Border Force Rifles

Sepoy Namdeo Jadhav – 1st Battalion, 5th Maratha Light Infantry

Rifleman Sherbahadur Thapa – 1st Battalion, 9th Gurkha Rifles (posthumous)

More than 50,000 Indian Army soldiers from the 4th, 8th and 10th divisions fought in Italy. Indian soldiers suffered 23,722 casualties, of which 5,782 died in combat. They are commemorated in the 40 Commonwealth war graves spread across Italy.