Indian-origin Suhas Subramanyam in line to join ‘Samosa Caucus’ in US

Suhas Subramanyam’s family is from Bengaluru.

Washington:

The “Samosa Caucus” – the group of Indian-Americans in the US Congress – has a good chance of gaining another member next year with Suhas Subramanyam’s victory in the Virginia Democratic primary.

He won the party’s internal election on Tuesday to choose the Democratic candidate to run in the November general election for the House of Representatives from a congressional district controlled by him.

The constituency includes some Washington suburbs.

Meanwhile, in the primary held in New Jersey last week, Indian-American Rajesh Mohan won the Republican nomination for a House seat, but faces an uphill battle because he is in a heavily Democratic congressional district.

There are now five Indian-Americans in the House of Representatives, all Democrats who call themselves the “Samosa Caucus”: Ami Bera and Ro Khanna of California; Pramila Jayapal of Washington State; Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Shri Thanedar of Michigan.

Subramanyam, a state senator, bested 11 other candidates in an ugly race in which his main opponent faced accusations of sexual harassment.

He was endorsed by outgoing House member Jennifer Wexton, who flipped the seat to the Democratic side in 2018 and was re-elected twice, earning 53 percent of the vote in 2022, making it a safe seat for the party. .

Mr. Subramanyam’s family is from Bengaluru.

A 37-year-old lawyer, he was a technology advisor to President Barack Obama and worked on cybersecurity and modernization of government agencies.

In 2019, he was elected to the Virginia General Assembly and to the state Senate last year.

He is also a doctor and volunteer firefighter.

Mohan, who defeated his three Republican rivals, will compete in a congressional district controlled by a Democrat.

Andrew Kim, who gave up the seat to run for the U.S. Senate, wrested it from the Republican Party in 2018 and won his second reelection in 2022 by 55 percent.

Three ratings of the race surveyed by Ballotopedia declared it a solid or safe Democratic seat.

Mohan, a cardiologist, received his medical degree from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi.

In New Jersey, Ravinder Singh Bhalla, mayor of Hoboken, lost the Democratic Party primary for the House seat to Rob Menendez, who currently holds the seat.

The sitting representative’s father, Senator Bob Menendez, is on trial on corruption charges, but undeterred, he waged an ugly campaign against Bhalla, a turbaned Sikh, alleging that he had made quid pro quo deals with the mayor of a neighboring city and used images that spoiled her appearance in television advertisements.

Susheela Jayapal, sister of influential Rep. Pramila Jayapal, lost the primary for a Democratic seat in Oregon.

Pramila Jayapal heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, a group of left-wing lawmakers in the Democratic Party.

He represents a congressional district in Washington state, neighboring Oregon, where his sister Susheela Jayapal was a county commissioner and was among several left-wing candidates who faced an ideological backlash in the Democratic primary.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)