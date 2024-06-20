Indian Embassy in Italy after death of citizen in agricultural accident: unfortunate

Satnam Singh suffered serious injuries on Monday while working on a farm in Latina.

The Embassy of India in Italy has expressed its condolences over the tragic death of an Indian citizen in the city of Latina, Italy. The worker, identified as Satnam Singh, died on Wednesday after being abandoned on the road following an accident that cut his arm.

The Indian embassy confirmed that it is coordinating with local authorities and making efforts to reach the family and provide them with consular assistance.

Satnam Singh suffered serious injuries on Monday while working on a farm in Latina, a rural area south of Rome where many Indian migrant workers work.

According to the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, in her speech before Parliament, “the Indian agricultural worker involved in a serious accident in the rural area of ​​Latina and who was left in critical condition… has died.” She condemned the incident as an act of barbarism and assured that investigations continue in the hope of justice for those responsible.

Reports from the Flai CGIL union indicate that Singh, who was working without legal documentation, lost his arm while operating a hay cutting machine.

“The employers, instead of helping him, cruelly abandoned him near his residence,” the union reported.

Following a distress call from Singh’s wife and friends, local police quickly responded and sent an air ambulance.

The center-left Democratic Party condemned the man’s treatment, in an area known for the exploitation of workers, as a “defeat of civilization.”