Indian astrologer maintains the prediction and affirms that the Third World War is days away

June 29 could also be doomsday, the astrologer said.

An Indian astrologer, nicknamed “The New Nostradamus,” is attracting attention after predicting that the start of World War III is just days away. According The daily starKushal Kumar, a Vedic astrologer who claims to foresee world events, recently predicted rising tensions between Israel and Hamas, Russia and NATO, North and South Korea, and China and Taiwan. Now, he has stated that on Tuesday, June 18, the strongest planetary stimulus will be presented to trigger World War III. But he added that June 29 could also be doomsday.

Talking with him exitMr. Kumar said he used the Vedic astrological chart which is based on Hindu culture to make his predictions. Using the planetary and star alignment chart said to be a “map of our karma”, Mr. Kumar pinpointed the exact date when global conflict will break out. “NOW, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger World War III, although June 10 and June 29 may also have a say,” he previously said.

“It can be seen here that predictive warning for better care and appropriate strategy involves careful and serious interpretation of planetary impacts, while inadvertent human errors or slips cannot be completely ruled out,” Mr. Kumar added.

The astrologer cited a series of current events to justify his claim. He claimed that the escalation between Israel and Lebanon and North Korean soldiers crossing the demarcation line into South Korea point to his prophecy being accurate. He also noted that, in a move uncomfortably reminiscent of the Cuban missile crisis, Russia has been sending warships, including a nuclear submarine, to Havana. And to top it all off, China has been conducting war games off the Taiwanese coast, worrying U.S. officials.

“Watch the unfolding war scenario in hotspots around the world as the days go by,” Kumar was quoted as saying. New York Post.

Meanwhile, the original Nostradamus was a French astrologer who published the book “Les Propheties” (“The Prophecies”). He is believed to have made predictions for the future, including the year 2024. New York Post The report said Nostradamus predicted that the year 2024 will see severe climate events and global conflicts, including a naval battle, royal unrest and a new Pope.

Nostradamus had predicted a “naval battle” and said that a “red adversary will turn pale with fear, terrorizing the great Ocean.” The New York Post said that by “red adversary” Nostradamus could be referring to China and the nation’s red flag. He went on to claim that the “naval battle” could be an indication of China’s tensions with the island of Taiwan.

A passage from Nostradamus also states that the “King of the Isles” will be “expelled by force.” Some believe he was referring to King Charles III. By 2024, Nostradamus has even predicted that the climate crisis would worsen. Furthermore, according to the prediction of the French astrologer, the world could soon see a replacement for Pope Francis.

