Indian-American couple jailed for forcing cousin to work at gas pump

Washington:

A US court sentenced an Indian-American couple to prison for forcing their relative to work at their gas station and convenience store for more than three years, taking him to the United States under the pretext of helping him enroll in a school.

Harmanpreet Singh, 31, was sentenced to 135 months (11.25 years) in prison and Kulbir Kaur, 43, to 87 months (7.25 years) by the court which also asked them to pay the victim, its premium, $225,210.76 (Rs 1.87 million). approximately) in restitution.

The couple has since divorced.

“The defendants exploited their relationship with the victim to lure him to the United States with false promises that they would help him enroll in school,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“The defendants confiscated the victim’s immigration documents and subjected him to threats, physical force and mental abuse to force him to work long hours for minimum wage,” he said.

“This sentence should send a strong message that this type of forced labor will not be tolerated in our communities,” he added.

U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia said the defendants took advantage of the victim’s sincere desire to obtain an education and improve her life.

Instead, they deprived him of the most basic human needs and robbed him of his freedom, the lawyer said.

Evidence presented at trial showed that in 2018, the defendants enticed the victim, Singh’s cousin and then a minor, to travel to the United States from India with false promises to help her enroll him in school, the court said. Justice Department.

He said that after the victim arrived in the United States, the defendants took his immigration documents and instead forced him to work and provide services at Singh’s store for more than three years, between March 2018 and May 2018. 2021.

Singh and Kaur forced the victim to work in the store, including cleaning, cooking, stocking and handling the cash register and store registers, between 12 and 17 hours a day, almost every day, for minimum wage, according to the evidence presented during the trial. rehearsal.

They used various coercive means, including confiscating the victim’s immigration documents and subjecting her to physical abuse, threats of force and other serious harm, and sometimes degrading living conditions to force her to continue working, the evidence showed. .

The couple left the victim at the store to sleep in a back office for days on multiple occasions, limited his access to food, refused to provide him with medical care or education, used surveillance equipment to monitor the victim both in the store like at home. She rejected his requests to return to India and forced him to stay longer than his visa allowed, according to the evidence.

The accused also forced the victim to marry Kaur and used that marriage to threaten to take property from the victim’s family or falsely report him to the police if he left.

Evidence also showed that Singh pulled the victim’s hair, slapped her and kicked her when she requested her immigration documents back or attempted to leave. On three different occasions he threatened the victim with a gun for trying to take a day off and for trying to leave.

