Indian accused of plot to murder Khalistani terrorist presented in US court

Federal prosecutors allege that Nikhil Gupta hired a hitman to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Washington:

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, 53, accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate a Khalistani terrorist on US soil, will now face justice in a US court, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, asserting that the country does not will tolerate attempts to harm its citizens.

Gupta, 53, also known as Nick, was arrested and detained in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, at the request of the US government, accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. . He was extradited to the United States on June 14.

Gupta appeared in federal court in New York on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty, according to his attorney, Jeffrey Chabrowe.

“This extradition makes clear that the Department of Justice will not tolerate attempts to silence or harm American citizens,” Garland said Monday.

“Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in a US court for his role in an alleged plot, led by an Indian government employee, to attack and murder a US citizen for his support of the Sikh separatist movement in India,” he said. .

Gupta is charged with murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each count.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said this murder-for-hire plot, allegedly orchestrated by an Indian government employee to kill an American citizen in New York City, was a blatant attempt to silence a political activist for exercising a right. quintessential American: his freedom. speech.

“The extradition of the accused is a vital step towards justice,” he said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency will not tolerate attempts by foreign nationals or anyone else to suppress constitutionally protected freedoms in the United States.

“We will continue to work with our partners at home and abroad to protect our citizens and these sacred rights,” he said.

According to court documents, last year, an Indian government employee (CC-1) allegedly worked alongside Gupta and others in India and elsewhere to direct an assassination plot against a lawyer and political activist, who is an Indian-American citizen. , on American soil.

Gupta is an Indian national residing in India, is an associate of CC-1 and has described his involvement in international narcotics and weapons trafficking in his communications with CC-1 and others, according to a press release.

CC-1 is an employee of an Indian government agency who has described himself as a “senior field officer” with responsibilities in “security management” and “intelligence” and has referenced having previously served in India’s Central Reserve Police Force and having received “officer training” in “battlecraft” and “weapons”. CC-1 directed the assassination plot from India, he added.

Federal prosecutors alleged that CC-1 recruited Gupta in May 2023 to orchestrate the assassination in the United States.

Pannun is an outspoken critic of the Indian government and runs a US-based organization that advocates for the secession of Punjab, a state in northern India that is home to a large population of Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India, they said. federal prosecutors. .

They allege that, acting on CC-1’s instructions, Gupta contacted an individual he believed to be a criminal associate, but who was actually a confidential source working with the DEA (the CS) to obtain assistance in hiring a hitman to murder the victim in New York. City.

“The CS introduced Gupta to an alleged hitman, who was actually an undercover DEA officer (the UC). CC-1 subsequently agreed, in deals negotiated by Gupta, to pay the UC $100,000 to murder the victim.” On or around June 9, 2023, CC-1 and Gupta agreed to have an associate deliver $15,000 in cash to UC as advance payment for the murder. CC-1’s associate then delivered the $15,000 to UC in Manhattan. “, they said. .

In June 2023, to further the murder plot, CC-1 provided Gupta with personal information about the victim, including the victim’s address, telephone numbers associated with the victim, and details about the victim’s daily conduct, which then Gupta went to UC, they added.

CC-1 ordered Gupta to provide regular updates on the progress of the murder plot, which Gupta allegedly accomplished by sending CC-1, among other things, surveillance photographs of the victim.

“Gupta ordered the UC to carry out the assassination as soon as possible, but Gupta also specifically ordered the UC not to commit the assassination at the time of scheduled engagements in the coming weeks between high-level US government officials. and India,” prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, after Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside a gurdwara in Canada on June 18, 2023, Gupta allegedly told UC that he “was also the target” and that “we have so many targets.” .

Around June 20, 2023, CC-1 sent Gupta a news article about the victim and messaged him “now a priority,” prosecutors alleged.

India has said publicly that a high-level investigation into evidence shared by the United States in the alleged plot to kill Pannun is underway.