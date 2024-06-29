India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: In #DoItForDravid campaign, R Ashwin’s brutal ‘worst’ verdict goes viral

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team will come to an end after Saturday’s T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. Under Dravid’s leadership, India has had a remarkable run in all formats but has failed to clinch an ICC trophy. Ahead of his departure, a pro-Dravid campaign is underway on social media saying that Team India must give him a memorable farewell by winning the T20 World Cup. The #DoItForDravid campaign has attracted a lot of attention ahead of the final against the Proteas.

Reacting to the trend, Dravid downplayed the narrative and said it goes against his values. The former India captain insisted that he wants to win the T20 World Cup for the nation.

“I just want to play good cricket and yes, doing it for someone is totally against who I am as a person and what I believe in. So I don’t want to talk about it or discuss it. I don’t really believe in this ‘Do it for someone’ thing. I love it.” that quote about someone asking another person, ‘Why do you want to climb Mount Everest?’ and he says, ‘I want to climb Mount Everest because it’s there.’ I want to win this World Cup because it’s not for anyone, it’s not for anyone, it’s just there to win,” Dravid told Star Sports before the tournament. final.

Reacting to his comments, veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised Dravid for rejecting the narrative.

Ashwin suggested that constructing narratives for an individual in a team sport can alter the atmosphere within the locker room.

“Stories of people taking advantage of someone in a team sport are the worst thing that can happen to a healthy team environment. I know this man very well and despite being offered such a story, he rejected it with class. Let’s fight one more time,” Ashwin reacted to a video on X.

Narratives about how to develop it for someone in a team sport are the worst thing that can happen for a healthy team environment. I know this man very well and even though he is offered the narrative, he classily rejects it. Let’s fight once again…. https://t.co/9MlgEWLDsa — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 29, 2024

It may be recalled that Dravid did not win any World Cup during his playing days. He came close to lifting the ODI World Cup crown in 2003, but India lost the final to Australia.