India vs South Africa: ‘I want to win the T20 World Cup because…’: Rahul Dravid on #DoItForDravid campaign

Rahul Dravid, a man who is very strict about time, once arrived unusually late for a reading session in a Bengaluru bookstore. However, Dravid sat in the back row with other guests throughout the event without any problems. He politely declined the organizers’ request to go up to the top row. Dravid never wanted to be in the front row or the center of attention of the world. It’s not his area. But on Saturday, regardless of the result, India’s head coach will have to be on display for the entire cricket world when his team takes on South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The 51-year-old already has a prelude: host broadcasters are pushing the #DoItForDravid trend on social media.

But he is the least Rahul Dravid you can imagine.

For Dravid, winning the World Cup is not a moment of personal glory, but he would certainly extend it to the team effort and Rohit Sharma’s inspired leadership.

The man himself made it clear and his words reflected his sagacity.

“I just want to play good cricket and yes, to do that for someone is totally against who I am as a person and what I believe in. So I don’t want to talk about it or discuss it,” Dravid told Star Sports.

He was emphatic as he recalled the spirit he so diligently followed over the years.

“I don’t believe in ‘do it for someone else’. I love that quote about someone asking someone else, ‘Why do you want to climb Mount Everest?’ and they say, ‘I want to climb Mount Everest because it’s there.'”

“I want to win this World Cup because it is there. It is not for everyone, it is not for anyone, it is there only to win,” Dravid said.

Mark these phrases as study material for their endearing simplicity and altruism.

If further validation is needed, there was a case over a decade ago.

Dravid was in blistering form during India’s tour to England in 2011, emerging as their leading scorer even as the visitors sank without a trace in the Tests.

The question of retirement hung squarely over his head, but the Bengaluru man scoffed at it, saying his focus was on the year-end trip to Australia, a country where he did a lot of traveling.

But Dravid was quick to rule out any personal motivation behind his desire to travel to Australia.

“We need to win the series in Australia. Personally, I think I owe it to the team,” he would say then.

That’s your zone.

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman were able to soak in their blistering shots with the comfort that Dravid was there to absorb the blows and the pressure.

Twelve years later, Dravid finds himself in a similar situation and is not complaining.

If India lift the World Cup at the Kensington Oval, much of the credit will go to Rohit and his charges, and if they don’t, the bricks will be flying in Dravid’s direction as well.

Mobbed by team members and jubilant fans or on a lonely walk back, Dravid, rest assured, will treat both with equanimity.

