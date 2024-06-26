India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final may not happen. This team will advance in such case

The semi-final spots of the ongoing T20 World Cup are all assured. While India and England will face each other in a replay of the last edition’s semi-final, where the latter won by 10 wickets in Adelaide, South Africa will take on Afghanistan in the other match. Afghanistan will make their semi-final debut of the T20 World Cup in the first semi-final in Trinidad. While the first semi-final will begin at 6 am IST, India’s match against England will be played from 8 pm IST in Guyana. Both matches will be played on Thursday (IST).

Regarding playing conditions, there are different rules for the semi-finals and the finals.

While there is a reserve day for the first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan, the same cannot be said for the clash between India and England.

Why does the India vs England semi-final have no reserve day?

It was decided beforehand that India’s semi-final would be played in Guyana. But there will be no reserve day for the second semi-final, with only one day difference between the match in Guyana and the final in Barbados.

However, you have an additional 250 minutes scheduled if needed since it is a day game based on local time.

What happens if the semi-final between India and England is cancelled?

Guyana has witnessed a decent amount of rain in the last few days and it is very likely that the match will be lost due to the same. There is a 90 percent chance of rain.

As there is no reserve day, 250 extra minutes have been granted to complete the match. However, if no action is possible on the scheduled day, India will advance to the final by virtue of their highest position in the group.

The same applies to the other semi-final. If it is not possible to play on the match day and the reserve day, South Africa will advance to the final due to their higher ranking in the Super Eight stage.

It is also worth noting that in the event of a rain interruption to the day’s play, there will be no fresh start on the rain reserve day.

For the first semi-final, there will be an extra 60 minutes at the end of the day and an extra 190 minutes on the reserve day.