India vs Canada Predicted XI, T20 World Cup 2024: Axar Patel to be dropped, does this star come in?

The T20 World Cup 2024 has thrown up a lot of upsets and surprises as the league phase comes to an end. Former champions India have three wins in as many games and will be eager to make it four wins in four when they take on Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led team boasts a healthy net run rate of 1.137 and is currently leading the Group A standings with six points.

With some room to experiment with your XI before the start of the Super 8 leg of the tournament, here’s a look at India’s predicted XI against Canada.

Planned XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

With over 4000 runs and a strike rate of 139.67 in T20Is, Rohit is one of the best openers in the T20 format. After scoring an unbeaten half-century against Ireland in India’s first match of the tournament, Rohit has had a couple of quiet outings.

The explosive opener has scored 68 runs in the three matches of the tournament but occupies a key position in India’s batting order as their opener. After a couple of low scores, Hitman will be eager to get back to form against Canada.

Virat Kohli

A 741-run IPL 2024 for Virat Kohli promised fans another blockbuster performance from the Indian legend in the T20 World Cup. But the former captain has found it difficult to score runs so far.

While batting on unpredictable pitches in New York, Kohli managed to score five runs in three innings. That said, it is only a matter of time before Kohli finds form and adds to his 4042 runs in T20 internationals.

Rishabh (goalkeeper) pants

Rishabh Pant’s return from injury has been promising since IPL 2024, and his aggressive batting and wicket-keeping ability make him India’s first-choice gloveman.

Pant has scored 1083 runs in 69 T20Is at a strike rate of 126.37 since his debut. Scoring 96 runs in three innings at an average of 48, the left-hander is currently India’s top scorer in the ongoing tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, the world’s number one T20I batsman, is a vital cog in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. His unorthodox approach with the bat at number 4 provides aggression and guile to India’s middle-order.

SKY’s crucial fifty against the United States restored some confidence to the Indian camp as they won the match comfortably. Indian fans will expect the swashbuckling batsman to be at his best against Canada.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube had a great IPL 2024 by scoring 396 runs at a strike rate of 162.30 for Chennai Super Kings. His powerful stroke and handy medium pace bring versatility and options to the Indian team.

After a slow start in the T20 World Cup, his crucial 31-run cameo against the USA helped the southpaw find some form ahead of the Super 8 matches and he will be keen to continue his momentum against Canada.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik had a mixed IPL season with Mumbai Indians. He was not particularly good with the bat, but he took 11 wickets. However, his role as a finisher and medium-fast bowler brings balance to the Indian team.

The all-rounder has taken seven wickets in three innings with an economy of 5.41 and is one of the highest wicket-takers for India in the T20 World Cup. Although he is yet to produce with bat in hand in the ongoing tournament, he plays a vital role in the team as it is only a matter of time before we see him at his best.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round capabilities provide depth to India’s starting XI in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, in the three league matches so far, the star all-rounder has failed to live up to expectations.

The left-hander got a golden duck against Pakistan in the only instance he batted in this tournament. With a lot at stake for him as a lower-order batsman, Jadeja will be looking for some runs ahead of the Super 8 matches to secure his place in the playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav

Left-hand China bowler Kuldeep Yadav had a wonderful IPL 2024 campaign before heading to the T20 World Cup. The leg-spinner took 16 wickets in 11 matches with an economy of 8.69 and an average of 23.38 for Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep has taken 59 T20I wickets in 35 matches for India and is a spinner in white-ball formats on his day. With the Super 8 matches scheduled to be played in the Caribbean, India could include the star in their playing XI against Canada.

jasprit bumrah

With an excellent economy rate of 4.09, Jasprit Bumrah has taken five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is currently leading India’s bowling unit in style, having already won two Player of the Match awards.

The lethal pacer has carried his IPL 2024 form into the T20 World Cup and will look to continue being India’s X-factor player as he looks to add to his 79 scalps in the T20I stage against Canada.

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also had a notable IPL 2024 campaign and the fast bowler has replicated similar form in the ongoing T20 World Cup by providing early breakthroughs for India.

With an economy of 6.25 to boast of, Arshdeep has taken seven wickets in the tournament for India. He achieved his best bowling figures in T20Is against USA in India’s previous game with figures of 4/9.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj showed good form in India’s first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 by taking one wicket at an excellent economy rate of 4.3 against Ireland.

His ability to swing the ball and make breakthroughs in the powerplay could prove to be a significant advantage for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Siraj currently has 13 wickets in as many T20Is and will be hungry to add to his wicket tally against Canada.