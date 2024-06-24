News

India vs Australia: ‘Send him back to 3’ – Social media explodes as Virat Kohli’s dismal career continues

Indian cricket team’s star batsman Virat Kohli’s horrible form in the T20 World Cup 2024 continues as he was dismissed for a duck during the Super 8 match against Australia on Monday. Kohli faced just five deliveries before completely missing a Josh Hazlewood shot he bowled and the catch was completely comfortable by Tim David at mid-on. Kohli has not performed well in the competition after being picked as opening partner of Rohit Sharma with just 66 runs in 6 matches. This was his fourth single-digit score in this year’s competition and social media was abuzz following his dismissal.

Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to play.

“Let’s bowl first. It looks like a big success, it looks beautiful. It’s a quarter-final, I’m looking forward to it, a big challenge against India. We’ve been in this situation before, now we have to win every game. We have an experienced group, a great staff, Starc replaces Agar,” Marsh said at the draw.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have played if India had won the toss.

“We would have also lined up first, it seems a bit complicated. We wanted to chase. We know exactly what we are doing, we will try to do it as best we can. I hope it doesn’t change much. Air conditions also matter in this part of the world. We have adapted well , I hope there is another match where we put up a great show in this tournament, nothing changes,” Rohit said.

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia (playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

