India vs Australia: ‘Send him back to 3’ – Social media explodes as Virat Kohli’s dismal career continues

Indian cricket team’s star batsman Virat Kohli’s horrible form in the T20 World Cup 2024 continues as he was dismissed for a duck during the Super 8 match against Australia on Monday. Kohli faced just five deliveries before completely missing a Josh Hazlewood shot he bowled and the catch was completely comfortable by Tim David at mid-on. Kohli has not performed well in the competition after being picked as opening partner of Rohit Sharma with just 66 runs in 6 matches. This was his fourth single-digit score in this year’s competition and social media was abuzz following his dismissal.

Someone send him back to 3. — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) – The best of Waѕiyullah Budye June 24, 2024

Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to play.

“Let’s bowl first. It looks like a big success, it looks beautiful. It’s a quarter-final, I’m looking forward to it, a big challenge against India. We’ve been in this situation before, now we have to win every game. We have an experienced group, a great staff, Starc replaces Agar,” Marsh said at the draw.

Pull is not everyone’s cup of tea. — Jaunismo (@jaunismo45) June 24, 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have played if India had won the toss.

“We would have also lined up first, it seems a bit complicated. We wanted to chase. We know exactly what we are doing, we will try to do it as best we can. I hope it doesn’t change much. Air conditions also matter in this part of the world. We have adapted well , I hope there is another match where we put up a great show in this tournament, nothing changes,” Rohit said.

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia (playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.