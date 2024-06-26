India responds to Pak on Kashmir at UN

United Nations:

India has criticized Pakistan for its “misleading and baseless narratives” when Islamabad’s envoy here made references to Kashmir at the UN General Assembly.

“Earlier in the day, a delegation misused this forum to spread baseless and misleading narratives, which is not a surprise,” India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Minister Pratik Mathur said on Tuesday.

“I will not dignify these comments with any response, only to save the valuable time of this august body,” he said.

Mathur was delivering India’s statement at the UN General Assembly debate on the Annual Report of the UN Security Council.

His response came after Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram made references to Kashmir in his remarks from the podium of the General Assembly during the debate.

Pakistan regularly raises the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on various UN platforms, irrespective of the issue being discussed or the topic of the forum, and fails to gain any support or traction.

India has previously rejected Pakistan’s attempts to raise the Kashmir issue in international forums, stating that “the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India”.

