India reports more than 40,000 suspected cases of heatstroke this summer

Officials say Indian cities have become “heat traps” due to unbalanced growth.

New Delhi/Guwahati:

India recorded more than 40,000 suspected cases of heat stroke this summer as a prolonged heat wave killed more than 100 people across the country, while parts of the northeast faced flooding caused by heavy rain, officials said.

Billions across Asia are dealing with extreme heat this summer, a trend that scientists say has been made worse by human-driven climate change, with temperatures in northern India soaring to nearly 50 degrees. Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in one of the longest heat waves on record.

Birds fell from the sky due to extreme heat and hospitals reported an influx of heat-stricken patients as both daytime and nighttime temperatures peaked in recent weeks since the start of summer in March.

The Health Ministry ordered federal and state institutions to ensure “immediate care” for patients, while hospitals in the capital Delhi, which is also facing a water shortage, were ordered to make more beds. available.

A Health Ministry official said there were more than 40,000 suspected cases of heatstroke and at least 110 confirmed deaths between March 1 and June 18, when northwest and eastern India recorded double the usual number of days. of heat wave.

The weather office has also forecast above-normal temperatures for this month, as authorities say Indian cities have become “heat traps” due to unbalanced growth.

“During the current heat wave, most of the bird rescue calls we receive are for birds falling from the sky,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit Wildlife SOS.

“In the last two weeks, Wildlife SOS has received more than 35 to 40 rescue calls daily, in and around the national capital region of Delhi. Most of the calls include requests for bird rescue.”

Separately, floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains in the northeastern state of Assam killed at least six people on Tuesday night, authorities said.

“A landslide buried a woman and her three daughters alive,” a state disaster management official, Siju Das, said by telephone.

“Their house was on a slope and they died on the spot around midnight,” he said, adding that the bodies were recovered after a three-hour search operation by rescue teams.

“They also killed a three-year-old child.”

In Assam, more than 160,000 people were affected and waters exceeded the danger level in the Kopili, one of the largest tributaries of the Brahmaputra, which is among the largest rivers in India.

More than 30 people in the state have died since late May in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain, officials said.

