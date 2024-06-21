India on US murder-for-hire plot case

Nikhil Gupta was extradited to the United States on June 14.

New Delhi:

The government said today that it has not received any requests for consular access from Nikhil Gupta, an Indian accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistani terrorist on American soil. “We are in contact with his family,” he added.

The 53-year-old was arrested and detained in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, at the request of the US government, accused of conspiring with an Indian official to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. He was extradited to the United States on June 14.

Gupta appeared in federal court in New York on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty, according to his attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe.

India has designated Pannun as a terrorist, but disassociated himself from the plot. The government said late last year that it was “a cause for concern” that an Indian government official was linked to the plot and that it would formally investigate concerns raised by the United States.

“This is a complex matter for both our countries,” Gupta’s lawyer told PTI ahead of his client’s arraignment.

“It is extremely important that we refrain from jumping to conclusions at such an early stage in the process. Background and details will develop that may shed a completely new light on the government’s allegations,” he said.

“We will continue to defend him vigorously and ensure that he receives due process, regardless of external pressures,” he added.

The murder-for-hire case carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and the conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire case carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, he said in a news release.