India on journalist’s claims he was ‘forced to leave’

New Delhi:

The government said today that claims by French journalist Sebastien Farcis that he was “forced to leave” the country were incorrect and that his work permit was being considered for renewal.

“Mr. Farcis is an OCI card holder and, according to our regulations, requires approval to perform journalistic tasks. He has reapplied to renew his work permit in May 2024 and, as far as I know, his case is under consideration” Foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

“You have the right to take a decision regarding your travel outside the country,” Jaiswal added.

Mr. Farcis is South Asia correspondent for Radio France Internationale, Radio France, Liberation and Swiss and Belgian public radio stations. He claimed that he was forced to leave India 13 years after the Home Ministry refused to renew his work permit.

“No reason has been provided to justify this work ban, despite formal and repeated requests made to the MHA. I have also tried to appeal, but so far to no avail,” he said in a post on X.

“This decision also had a great impact on my family: I am married to an Indian woman and have the status of Overseas Citizen of India (OIC). Therefore, I am deeply attached to India, which has become my “I have no more work or income, my family has been expelled from India without explanation and uprooted overnight for no apparent reason,” he added.

In February, French journalist Vanessa Dougnac left India after the government revoked her overseas Indian citizen card. Farcis said she had been working in India as a journalist since 2011 and had obtained all necessary visas and accreditations.

“I have never worked in restricted or protected areas without a permit. On several occasions, the MHA even granted me permits to report from border areas,” he said in a statement published on X.