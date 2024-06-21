India on Canadian parliament paying tribute to Khalistani terrorist

New Delhi:

The Indian Government “will naturally oppose any measure that gives political space to extremism and advocacy of violence,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Friday in its weekly press conference. The ministry also said India had protested to the Canadian High Consulate in Delhi and asked for appropriate action to be taken.

The reference was to the Canadian parliament observing a moment of silence in memory of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was murdered outside a gurdwara in the Canadian province of British Columbia last year. A video published by the IANS news agency showed MPs falling silent after Speaker Greg Fergus said: “…I understand there is an agreement to observe a moment of silence in memory of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, murdered in Surrey today a year ago”.

Nijjar was wanted in India for being the “brain” of the Khalistani Tiger Force, a designated terrorist group in this country. Last July, the anti-terror agency NIA announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the capture of Nijjar in connection with the murder of a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Nijjar is also accused of the 2007 bombing of a cinema in Punjab.

Following his assassination, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that “agents” of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. Those accusations, repeated frequently since then, have led to strained relations between the two nations, including awkward moments between the Canadian leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India held the G20 Summit last year.

India has firmly dismissed Canada’s allegations, calling them “absurd” and “motivated” and noting that Trudeau has yet to provide evidence, of any kind, to support his claim.

“These baseless allegations seek to divert attention from Khalistani terrorists and extremists… who have been provided refuge in Canada and continue to threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. Canada’s inaction is a cause of continued concern “said the Indian side. .

Nijjar’s murder is being investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and four Indian nationals have been arrested.

In connection with the Canadian Parliament’s decision to honor Nijjar’s memory, the Indian consulate in Vancouver announced a memorial service – to be held on Sunday – to pay tribute to the 329 victims of the Air India flight bombed by Khalistani terrorists in 1985.

The Air India flight traveling from Montreal to London had exploded 31,000 feet above the ground when a bomb planted by Canadian Sikh terrorists exploded. The 329 passengers who died in the incident included 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens and 24 Indian citizens. This bombing is among the deadliest acts of aerial terrorism.

In this regard, a Canadian parliamentarian of Indian origin, Chandra Arya, stated that the ideology responsible for the terrorist attack is still alive among a few people in his country.

Speaking in the Canadian Parliament, he said the celebration of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by “Khalistani supporters” showed that “dark forces have become energized again.”

He also highlighted the concerns of Indian Canadians regarding the recent incidents.

