India head coach interview LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir has competition, BCCI impressed by rival candidate

Live Coach Quote: Who is the foreign star?

If a foreign star is indeed interviewed for the coaching position, it will be interesting to see who it is. Earlier, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had said a ‘focus’

“…there were some small individual conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest on my part about whether I would do it,” Ponting told the ICC. “I would love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home… everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team, you can’t being involved in an IPL team, so I would eliminate that as well.