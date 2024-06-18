India head coach interview LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir has competition, BCCI impressed by rival candidate

India Head Coach Interview LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir is the favorite but not the only candidate.© BCCI/IPL
BCCI Announcement India Head Coach LIVE: After several reports claimed that Gautam Gambhir, a World Cup-winning Indian cricket great, had all but sealed the job for the next coach of Rohit Sharma and Co. a new report says otherwise. Another candidate has emerged, who was also interviewed by the BCCI on Tuesday. Gambhir, known for being outspoken, had his first round of interviews with the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday and is the favorite to land the top job. But he is yet to be officially named India coach. If he is appointed, he will succeed legend Rahul Dravid at the helm. The tenure of the next coach of the Indian cricket team begins on July 1, 2024 and will extend until December 31, 2027.
-
19:06 (IST)
Live Coach Quote: Who is the foreign star?
If a foreign star is indeed interviewed for the coaching position, it will be interesting to see who it is. Earlier, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had said a ‘focus’
“…there were some small individual conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest on my part about whether I would do it,” Ponting told the ICC. “I would love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home… everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team, you can’t being involved in an IPL team, so I would eliminate that as well.
-
18:51 (IST)
India coach live interview: What Jay Shah said
“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain sections of the media are completely incorrect. Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and exhaustive process We focus on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It is crucial that our coach has a deep understanding of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate the Indian team to the next. level,” Shah had said.
-
18:48 (IST)
India coach appointment live: Foreign star in the fray?
Some more interesting updates are coming. If the News18 report is true, a foreigner will also be interviewed for the post of Indian cricket coach on Wednesday. However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had clearly mentioned that India’s next head coach will be someone who understands Indian cricket from the grassroots level.
-
18:36 (IST)
Live interview with India coach: BCCI impressed with new candidate!
The report further stated that WV Raman’s presentation was very comprehensive and was liked by the CAC. “Gambhir had a virtual interview but Raman’s presentation was very impressive and detailed. The CAC is likely to interview a foreign candidate tomorrow. Gambhir has the upper hand but Raman’s presentation was very thorough,” the report quoted a BCCI official as saying.
-
18:21 (IST)
BCCI Live Interview: Gamhir is not the only candidate!
BIG Break! However, according to a report by News18Gautam Gambhir was not the only candidate interviewed by the BCCI on Tuesday. Along with Gambhir, former India star WV Raman was also interviewed. The report says that a foreign star will also be interviewed on Wednesday.
-
18:18 (IST)
Gautam Gambhir Live Interview: The Master of the Difficult Task
Gautam Gambhir is known as someone who is not afraid to call a spade a spade. He has said time and time again that there is no ‘senior or junior’ on his team. Everyone is treated equally. He is known for being a tough taskmaster who can bring out the best in a player.
-
18:06 (IST)
Live Interview with Gautam Gambhir: The meeting is over!
According to the latest update from news agency PTI, the first round of interviews between Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the panel that will select India’s next coach, has ended. Both parties met virtually. “Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. A round of discussions took place today. Another round is expected tomorrow,” a BCCI source told PTI.
-
17:52 (IST)
Gautam Gambhir coach live: Is he the man?
Gautam Gambhir has won two World Cups (ODI and T20I) as a player for the Indian cricket team. He was a star hitter. After retiring, Gambhir dabbled in many roles, including that of a star cricket pundit on various channels. But he was very effective as a mentor to the IPL team. Under his mentorship, Lucknow Super Giants entered the IPL playoffs twice. IN 2024, he came to KKR as a mentor and led the team to the title.
-
5:49 pm (IST)
BCCI Live Interview: Hello and welcome!
Hello everyone! The appointment of the next coach of the Indian cricket team can take place at any time. The next coach’s tenure begins after the 2024 T20 World Cup is over. Gautam Gambhir is reported to be the only candidate who has applied for the job. However, there is no official update on who will be India’s next coach.
Topics mentioned in this article.