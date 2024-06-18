India has more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, China far ahead: report

India slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2023, the report said.

New Delhi:

Nine nuclear-armed countries, including the United States, Russia, France, China, India and Pakistan, continued to modernize their nuclear arsenals and several of them deployed new nuclear-capable weapons systems in 2023, a Swedish think tank said on Monday.

In its analysis, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said China’s nuclear arsenal increased from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 in January 2024, and is expected to continue growing.

The report said about 2,100 of the deployed warheads remained on high operational alert on ballistic missiles, and almost all belonged to Russia or the United States.

However, for the first time China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert, he said.

SIPRI said nine nuclear weapons states – the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel – continued to modernize their nuclear arsenals and several deployed new nuclear or nuclear-capable weapons. systems in 2023.

Of the total global inventory of about 12,121 warheads in January 2024, about 9,585 were in military arsenals for potential use, it said.

An estimated 3,904 of those warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft (60 more than in January 2023) and the rest were in central storage, he said.

“About 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept on high operational alert on ballistic missiles. Almost all of these warheads belonged to Russia or the United States, but for the first time China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert.” the report said.

According to the think tank, India, Pakistan and North Korea are seeking the ability to deploy multiple warheads on ballistic missiles, something Russia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and, more recently, China already have.

This would allow for a potential rapid increase in deployed warheads, as well as the possibility for nuclear-armed countries to threaten the destruction of many more targets, he said.

SIPRI said Russia and the United States together possess nearly 90 percent of all nuclear weapons.

The sizes of their respective military arsenals appear to have remained relatively stable in 2023, although Russia is estimated to have deployed around 36 more warheads with operational forces than in January 2023, he said.

Transparency regarding nuclear forces has decreased in both countries in the wake of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and debates over nuclear power-sharing agreements have increased in importance, he added.

The report puts India’s “stockpiled” nuclear warheads at 172 in January this year, while Pakistan’s figure was 170.

India slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2023, he said, adding that both India and Pakistan continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems in 2023.

“While Pakistan remains the primary focus of India’s nuclear deterrent, India appears to be placing increasing emphasis on longer-range weapons, including those capable of hitting targets throughout China,” the report said.

He said that depending on how it decides to structure its forces, China could have at least as many intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as Russia or the United States by the turn of the decade.

At the same time, the report says China’s nuclear warhead arsenal is still expected to remain much smaller than those of Russia and the United States.

“China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country,” said Hans M. Kristensen, associate member of SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Program and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

“But in almost all nuclear weapons states there are plans or a significant push to increase nuclear forces,” Kristensen said.

