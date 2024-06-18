India has more nuclear weapons than Pak, but China is ahead

New Delhi:

In 2023, the global nuclear landscape was characterized by significant developments among the nine nuclear weapons states: the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel.

According to a report According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), each of these countries continued to modernize their nuclear capabilities, and several of them deployed new nuclear or nuclear-capable weapons systems.

States with nuclear weapons

USA

The United States remains a key player in the global nuclear arena. As of January 2024, the US nuclear arsenal consisted of 5,044 warheads, a significant portion of which were deployed on ballistic missiles and aircraft. The United States continues to modernize its nuclear arsenal, focusing on improving the capabilities and reliability of its land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and strategic bombers.

Russia

Russia, along with the United States, possesses most of the world’s nuclear weapons. Despite some fluctuations, Russia’s military arsenal has remained relatively stable at 5,580. In 2023, Russia will deploy 36 additional warheads, reflecting its continued emphasis on nuclear deterrence.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom announced a significant change to its nuclear policy in 2023, with plans to increase its warhead arsenal limit from 225 to 260. While the United Kingdom did not expand its arsenal that year, the decision shows its commitment to maintaining an element credible nuclear deterrent. The United Kingdom also stopped publicly disclosing specific nuclear quantities.

France

France continues to develop and improve its nuclear capabilities, including the advancement of a third-generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) and a new air-launched cruise missile.

Porcelain

China’s nuclear arsenal saw the fastest growth among nuclear-armed states, growing from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 in January 2024. This expansion is part of China’s broader strategy to improve its nuclear deterrent capabilities. . For the first time, China is believed to have placed some warheads on high operational alert. Projections suggest China could have as many ICBMs as the United States or Russia by the end of the decade, although its overall arsenal will remain smaller.

India

India has slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal, focusing on the development of new delivery systems. While Pakistan remains the primary target of India’s nuclear deterrent, there is a growing emphasis on longer-range weapons capable of reaching China. Nuclear warheads stockpiled in India were estimated at 172 as of January 2024. According to the SIPRI report, India was the world’s top arms importer, increasing by 4.7 per cent between 2014-18 and 2019-23. .

Pakistan

Pakistan, with some 170 warheads in storage, continues to develop its nuclear delivery systems. The ongoing rivalry with India drives Pakistan’s nuclear strategy, with both nations seeking capabilities to deploy multiple warheads on ballistic missiles. Pakistan’s nuclear posture remains a central element of its national security strategy.

North Korea

As of January 2024, North Korea had assembled approximately 50 warheads and possessed enough fissile material for up to 90. North Korea’s nuclear ambitions continue to destabilize regional security dynamics as its tensions with neighboring South Korea keep the region in suspense. vilo

Israel

Israel, which does not officially recognize its nuclear arsenal, is believed to be modernizing its capabilities. Improvements at its plutonium production reactor at Dimona, 144 kilometers from Jerusalem, suggest efforts are underway to improve its nuclear deterrent.

The China-India-Pakistan equation

The dynamic between China, India and Pakistan is crucial for regional and global security. According to a ORF report, India was the first country to propose a nuclear test ban treaty and cessation of production of nuclear weapons materials. India signed and ratified the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1963, which banned nuclear explosions in the atmosphere, outer space and underwater.

However, discriminatory policies around the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) posed challenges. Despite conducting nuclear tests in 1998, India remained committed to the No First Use (NFU) policy, reiterating this stance in its draft nuclear doctrine in 1999 and again in 2003.

In 1994, India offered Pakistan an agreement on not being the first to use nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, regional and historical tensions between the two countries meant that an agreement could not be reached.

To the east, India and China, both nuclear-armed, have had unstable relations due to long-running border disputes since the 1950s. While trade between these nations suggests potential mutual benefits, unresolved border issues have hampered negotiations. bilateral relations.

NATO and the nuclear exchange

NATO nuclear sharing agreements involve the deployment of American B-61 nuclear bombs to Europe, which remain in the custody and control of the United States. In the event of conflict, these weapons would be delivered by dual-capable aircraft (DCA) of NATO member states, subject to political approval by the Nuclear Planning Group (NPG) and authorization by the President of the United States and the Prime Minister. UK Minister.

NATO’s nuclear sharing ensures that the benefits, responsibilities and risks of nuclear deterrence are distributed across the alliance.

nuclear diplomacy

The United Nations plays a key role in promoting nuclear disarmament. Russia’s suspension of the New START treaty (a nuclear arms reduction agreement between Russia and the United States) and current challenges in arms control highlight the fragile state of nuclear diplomacy. Despite these setbacks, efforts continue within the UN framework to address nuclear threats and promote disarmament.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), although not yet in force, remains a key instrument in the United Nations’ efforts to curb nuclear proliferation. Although Russia withdrew from ratifying the treaty, it continues to participate in the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

“The United States and Russia have fundamentally divergent views on when arms control should be implemented and what arms control should serve in the current strategic environment,” according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). “While the US position remains that cooperation to manage the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals is in the best interest of the international order, Moscow believes that current US efforts to restore arms control are part of a broader effort to take advantage of Russia while it is stuck in Ukraine.”

The deterioration of the global security environment, particularly exacerbated by the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, continues to pose significant challenges to nuclear diplomacy.