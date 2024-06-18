India cricket coach interview: Only one person applying, another key quote on the cards

With current India head coach Rahul Dravid’s tenure set to end after the T20 World Cup, reports have claimed that former batsman Gautam Gambhir will take over the high-pressure job. A few days ago, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had approached Gambhir for the job, and the former opening batsman gave the green light after the board accepted some of the demands from him. Now, another report claims that Gambhir is the only candidate who has applied for the head coach job.

According to the indian express, Gambhir will appear for an interview before the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) through a Zoom call on Tuesday. This comes after the BCCI invited applications for the post in mid-May and the deadline was May 27.

Gambhir is currently the mentor of KKR, who won the IPL 2024 title by beating SRH in the final on May 26, a day before the deadline to apply for the head coach’s job.

The report also claimed that the CAC, comprising former cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik, will also conduct interviews for the vacant post of North Zone selector.

Currently, selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar and Salil Ankola are both from the West Zone, and the new North Zone selector will replace the latter.

Ankola was already part of the selection committee when the BCCI appointed Agarkar as chief, replacing Chetan Sharma, who found himself in trouble over a sting operation controversy.

After conducting the interviews, the CAC will make recommendations to the BCCI regarding the head coach and the position of the new selector.

“We are conducting an interview session for candidates for the post of head coach and selector. The CAC will submit its recommendation to the BCCI and the board will make an official announcement later,” the Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

The tenure of the new coach, who is likely to be Gambir, begins in July 2024 and runs until December 31, 2027, the year of the next ODI World Cup.