India cancels practice session ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 final. Reason is…

The Indian cricket team has decided to cancel its practice session ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. India emerged victorious in their semi-final match against England on Thursday, but the match was delayed due to rain delays. As a result, the Indian cricket team had to travel to Barbados immediately after the match. As a result, the team management decided to cancel the practice session. “India has canceled its training session,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a press release. The press release also said that India held its pre-match press conference in Guyana and it will be released on Friday.

South Africa, on the other hand, completely outclassed Afghanistan in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. They will hold an optional practice session and even a press conference.

“South Africa will hold an optional training session at Kensington Oval from 14:00 to 17:00 local time. The South Africans will hold a pre-match in-person press conference at the stadium at 13:00 local time.”

The 2024 T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa may also face some problems as weather forecasts warned of rain and thunderstorms during the match. AccuWeather predicted 99 percent cloud cover during the game and more than a 60 percent chance of rain.

“Mostly cloudy and humid; breezy in the morning, then occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon,” the weather forecast on the website says.

If the match is not played on Saturday, there will be a reserve day on Sunday. However, weather forecasts predict that it may also rain on Sunday.

If the match is not completed within two days, both India and South Africa will be joint winners and both teams will share the trophy.