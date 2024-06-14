India can be the bridge between the G7 and the rest

As a Russian nuclear submarine remains docked in Cuba just 90 miles south of Florida, G-7 leaders have gathered in Italy for the 50th annual summit of the grouping of one of the world’s richest Western democracies. . As tensions between the United States and Russia approach American shores, the Italian G-7 presidency has sought to signal to the world that these geopolitical disputes cannot be reduced to a “West versus Rest” narrative.

The symbolism of Apulia

The Italians got into the symbolism by hosting the summit in Apulia, a region in the southern part of Italy that is historically known for being a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures. The target audience for this signaling remains the nations of the Global South in general, seen as non-Western states, as the G-7 shows that it is ready to deepen collaboration with developing states on issues of development, food security, security energy and climate change. To galvanize this collaboration between the West and the rest of the world, Italy has invited 15 guest leaders, of which six are members of the G-20 and five are African nations.

African nations attending the G-7 remain central to Italy’s priority of solving Europe’s energy supply problem by connecting Europe and Africa’s energy transmission infrastructure through Italy.

The six guests of the G-20 are India, Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Türkiye. Aside from Argentina, where there is a substantial expatriate population of Italian origin, other G-20 guests have key strategic and security implications for the G-7. Türkiye remains the only NATO member in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has a key interest in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. India, Brazil and South Africa fall within the strategic calculus of the G-7, as they remain key representatives of the Global South and are recent holders of the G-20 Presidency or are next in line to occupy it. Rather than acting solely as a connecting interface between the G-7 and the G-20, these three nations have deeper significance for the G-7 as they remain the three democratic states that form the BRICS core group together. with adversaries Russia and China. .

Voice of the Global South

India remains central to the G-7’s calculus towards the Global South, as evidenced by its regular presence at the group’s summits as a guest since 2019. The G-7 is sensitive to the fact that it needs global South giants like India on board. not only to increase the effectiveness of its sanctions regime against Russia but to mechanize a global governance architecture that truly serves as a bridge between the West and the rest.

India’s growing stature as a key player negotiating for the Global South while defending the rules-based order makes it a natural ally of an evolved G-7 that focuses its political weight on being more egalitarian. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Puglia Summit assumes importance as India will continue to voice the concerns of developing and emerging economies before the industrialized G-7. Although India’s stance towards Russia will be dictated by its own strategic interests, Prime Minister Modi’s choice of Apulia as his first foreign visit after a national re-election indicates that India has interests rooted in its association with the G -7. By offering policy congruence towards the G-7, India met the Russian oil price cap while strategically balancing its domestic oil demand.

A key area of ​​friction between the G-7 and Indian interests came to light in the 12th round of sanctions against Russia, when G-7 nations imposed an import ban on diamonds of Russian origin, harming the India’s domestic diamond export industry, which uses Russian diamonds as raw materials. The Indian presence in Puglia is expected to contribute to reaching a common understanding with the G-7 leading to a resolution of this issue.

While Apulia prioritizes the global south, it remains to be seen whether the outcome of the summit is truly beneficial for the developing and emerging economies that remain high on Italy’s agenda. There is a chance that security issues will remain top of the agenda and action, as the summit closely follows the decision of the US president and NATO members to allow Ukraine to use its weapons to carry out limited military strikes on Russian territory. It is also the first meeting of G-7 leaders after China surrounded Taiwan in a show of force aimed at the West and Taiwan’s domestic political leadership demanding recognition of the island as a democracy. Another issue that will surely be important within the G-7 is finalizing the modalities of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, guaranteed by Russian assets frozen by the United States and Europe.

While the G-7 faces off against Russia and China, India in Puglia will participate as a partner democracy that shares common values ​​but is confident enough to look after its own interests by giving voice to its national population and that of the global south in general. .

(Harsh V Pant is Vice President, Studies and Foreign Policy, ORF. Angad Singh Brar is a Research Assistant at ORF.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.