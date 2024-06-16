INDIA allies latch on to Elon Musk’s comments to highlight ‘EVM manipulation’

Opposition leaders have renewed their attack on the Center over EVMs after Elon Musk’s tweet

New Delhi:

More than a week after the Lok Sabha election results, the debate over electronic voting machines (EVMs) and whether they can be hacked is back in the spotlight, thanks to boss ‘X’ Elon Musk.

A comment by Tesla CEO on EVMs drew a harsh response from BJP leader and former technology minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. And now, opposition leaders are sharing Musk’s tweet to emphasize his concerns over EVMs.

Musk’s post, in which he flagged the risk of EVMs being hacked, also comes amid reports that a relative of Ravindra Waikar, a Shiv Sena MP from northwest Mumbai, was using a phone that could connect to an EVM. The reports have fueled debate over the EVM, with opposition leaders questioning the Election Commission’s “silence”.

EVMs in India are a “black box” and no one is allowed to examine them. Serious concerns are being raised about the transparency of our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a farce and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability. https://t.co/nysn5S8DCFpic.twitter.com/7sdTWJXOAb – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2024

Elon Musk’s tweet about EVMs was in response to a post by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy and independent candidate for the upcoming US elections, about irregularities in the polls in Puerto Rico. “We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, although small, is still too high,” Musk posted.

In response, former Union Minister Chandrasekhar said Musk’s comment is a “huge, sweeping statement of generalization that implies that no one can build secure digital hardware.”

“@elonmusk’s opinion can be applied to the US and elsewhere, where they use regular computing platforms to build internet-connected voting machines. But Indian EVMs are custom-designed, secure and isolated from any network or media .No connectivity, no bluetooth, wifi, Internet “That is, there is no way to enter. “Factory programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed can be designed and built properly as India has done,” he said.

This prompted a brief response from Musk, who doubled down on his point. “Anything can be hacked,” he said. Chandrasekhar argued that while “anything is possible”, EVMs remain a reliable voting method compared to ballot papers.

Jumping into the debate, opposition leaders shared Elon Musk’s comments to emphasize their oft-repeated concerns about the EVM method.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said EVMs in India “are a ‘black box’ and no one is allowed to examine them.”

“Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability,” he said, while sharing Musk’s post and a news report on Ravindra’s election Waikar.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief and Congress ally, shared Musk’s post. “Technology is there to eliminate problems, if they become a cause of problems, their use must be stopped. When the risks of EVM manipulation are being pointed out in various elections around the world and well-known technology experts are pointing out risks, the BJP must clarify the situation why they are bent on using electronic machines,” he said, demanding that the upcoming elections be used through ballot method.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed to the reports on the Mumbai elections. “This is fraud at the highest level and yet @ECISVEEP is still sleeping,” she said in a post on X.

The opposition bloc INDIA also shared Elon Musk’s comments from its official address.

The Election Commission maintains that EVMs constitute a viable voting method and that there are strong technical and administrative safeguards for their use.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently attacked those questioning the EVMs. Addressing the media after the Lok Sabha poll results, he said, “EVM results are in front of everyone. Why impeach that poor man? Let him rest for a few days. Let EVM rest till next election. Then he will do it.” “If he comes out, then his battery will be changed, then his documents will be changed and then he will be abused again, but it will give good results. It has been showing similar results since the last 20-22 elections, the government keeps changing” . he said.