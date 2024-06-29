IND vs SA LIVE, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Jasprit Bumrah’s magic takes India vs South Africa to the brink

T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE Updates: Hardik Pandya dismissed Heinrich Klaasen to get India back into the game. However, five-under South Africa still have a slight lead in the 177-run chase against India in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Arshdeep Singh struck twice, while Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel picked a wicket each. Earlier, Virat Kohli anchored with a valiant 76 for 59 as India posted a total of 176 for 7 in 20 overs, which is the highest total by any team in a men’s T20 World Cup final. India were reduced to 34 for 3 in 4.3 overs but a crucial 72-run stand between Kohli and Axar Patel got the team out of trouble. Axar fell for 47 off 31, while Kohli scored 76 off 59. Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets each for 23 and 26 runs respectively. (Live Dashboard)

T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE Updates: India vs South Africa LIVE Score