In UP’s autopsy room, bodies are not safe from thieves. See the strange case

A video of ornaments stolen from corpses spreads on social networks

Hardoi (UP):

In Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a chilling scandal of theft of jewelery from dead bodies undergoing autopsies has been busted. It is alleged that those involved in the business stole gold and silver ornaments from the corpses and replaced them with artificial jewellery.

District medical officer Dr Rohtash Kumar said two contract employees were involved in the racket and had been dismissed. However, one of the dismissed employees claimed that he is innocent and that several employees of the autopsy unit were involved in the racket.

The matter came to light when a female officer, whose 26-year-old sister recently committed suicide, found the missing ornaments on the body. “The police officer, Nikki, told us that her sister was missing her nose and earrings after the autopsy. Two members of staff were found to be involved and were fired. I also complained to the company they are associated with “said the medical director. On the allegations of the sacked boy, he said that a team of four doctors has been formed to carry out an in-depth investigation into the matter. “We will take strict action against anyone responsible.”

Rupesh Patel, the sacked ward boy, said he did not even enter the autopsy room and claimed he had been framed. “I was threatened that if I speak out, I will be fired,” he said.

A video of ornaments stolen from corpses has spread on social networks. Rupesh Patel said she recorded the video and circulated it after he was fired.

When asked about the video, the medical director said the clip does not show any other staff members, but assured that the investigation team will look into it. “The investigation team is looking into the entire matter and once we receive a report, we will take action. An FIR will also be registered.”

With contributions from Mohd Asif