In Tamil Nadu village affected by the Hooch tragedy, queue of bodies at the cremation ground

This is the second tragedy of its kind in the state in as many years.

Chennai:

A pall of gloom has descended on Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu. As many as 24 of the 39 who have died after consuming illicit liquor are from here. A mass cremation is taking place and many corpses are still lined up.

A mother who lost her son is inconsolable. “He complained of severe stomach pains and couldn’t open his eyes. At first they didn’t even admit him saying he was drunk. The government should close the liquor stores,” she laments.

At least a hundred people are being treated in various hospitals. At Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital, many struggle with shortness of breath and loss of vision, and experience excruciating pain.

This is the second tragedy of its kind in two years. Last year, 22 people died after consuming methanol, but critics say the state government appears not to have learned its lesson.

After the latest incident, the district police commissioner and several police officers were suspended and the collector was transferred. Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that he will clamp down on the illicit liquor trade with an iron fist.

Three suspected smugglers have been arrested and have criminal records. Police are searching for alleged kingpin, Chinnadurai, who allegedly supplied the arack distillate that caused the deaths.

The opposition has demanded Stalin’s resignation, alleging collusion by cadres of the ruling DMK. They have also blamed the police and asked if there was an intelligence failure.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswamy said, “Chief Minister Stalin should resign. This is incompetence. He always gives an excuse.”

Taking a different tack, K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP president, added: “The state government should close at least a thousand liquor shops.”

Stalin did not visit the affected areas, but sent ministers, including his son Udhayanidhi. Terming the incident painful and sad, he assured that stern action would be taken and announced a one-man commission to conduct an inquiry into the accident. The Home Minister and the DGP are expected to submit a report in two days.

The sale of liquor by the Tamil Nadu government generates a revenue of Rs 40,000 crore. That indicates the level of alcohol addiction in the state. In the past, the DMK had argued that complete prohibition would only open the floodgates to illicit liquor. Now many are wondering if it is time to review alcohol policy.