In one of India’s major agricultural producers, most soil testing laboratories no longer exist

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government had promised to double farmers’ incomes and its longest-serving chief minister is now the Union agriculture minister, but most soil testing facilities in the state are either closed or functioning very poorly. below capacity, leaving farmers without crucial information about what crops they should plant.

The lack of information not only harms farmers by leaving them without data on what nutrients are missing in the farm’s soil – necessary to decide the type and amount of fertilizers – but also consumers, who cannot be sure if the products they eat are really rich in nutrients.

The central government had launched the Soil Health Card scheme in 2015 to address soil nutrient deficiencies, and Madhya Pradesh promised comprehensive soil testing services, including mobile laboratories for every village. Although there are 263 soil testing laboratories in 313 blocks of the state, the facilities, set up at a cost of over Rs 150 crore, are largely non-functional.

Analysis by district

Ashok Nagar: The machines have remained boxed since 2020 due to lack of operators. Only one laboratory – at the district headquarters – is operational, but others in Mungaoli, Chanderi and Ishagarh are no more.

Shivpuri: The district has a laboratory, but it is not operating at full capacity due to staffing shortages. Only eight of the 18 necessary soil nutrients are tested and farmers have also complained about uncollected samples and reports that never arrive.

Khargone: A laboratory built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh eight years ago remains non-functional due to insufficient resources and staff.

Chattarpur: Seven laboratories have been installed that are not operational due to lack of technicians. Efforts to use agricultural extension agents to manage these laboratories have not yielded the desired results.

Coast: Despite an investment of Rs 1.2 million, the laboratories remain closed and understaffed. Efforts to mitigate this with minilabs have proven inadequate.

Maria: Despite being home to over 1.5 lakh farming families, Umaria has only one operational laboratory. The others remain closed.

Shahdol: The laboratory at the district headquarters lacks adequate staff. So far this year, only 1,500 of the planned 12,000 samples have been analyzed.

Tikamgarh: Laboratories have been set up in each block, but are often closed. Farmers report a lack of staff and unreliable services.

Sheopur: The district headquarters laboratory faces administrative and testing tasks. Facilities in Vijaypur and Karahal remain closed.

Maihar: The laboratories in Maihar, Amarpatan and Ramnagar are closed and lack machines and personnel.

What farmers and officials say

Agricultural scientist NK Kushwaha, posted in Shivpuri, was candid: “We don’t have a laboratory, it is just a small unit. We don’t have any laboratory.” Surendra Rawat, a farm owner in the district, said, “The soil of my field has not been tested till date. I gave a sample to the block once but never received a report or receipt.”

Suresh Patel, Deputy Director of Agriculture, revealed that all seven soil testing laboratories in Chhatarpur district are not operational due to shortage of staff. “We’ve tried to get all 22 agricultural extension agents here to run these labs,” he said.

In Sehore, the home district of former Chief Minister and newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Senior Agricultural Development Officer Kamal Singh Thakur admitted that a soil testing laboratory worth Rs 1.2 million rupees is not operational. “There is a staff shortage at the moment, but we are trying to make up for it with a mini-laboratory,” he said.

Farmer Mohan Ahirwar from Tikamgarh said he was frustrated. “There’s no use going to the lab for testing. No one is ever there and the lab is closed,” he said. Another farmer, Mohit Yadav, confirmed this.

In Khargone, farmer Sakharam Dudve said he had no idea about the soil health plan. “No one has ever come to my farm to test the soil,” he said.

Government response

The state government claims to have exceeded the soil health card target by 188.38% and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has promised a probe.

According to Centre’s data, 12.46 lakh robust tests have been planned for 2023-24. However, only 5.58 lakh samples were collected, of which 2.6 lakh tests were completed.

A soil expert said: “Soil takes centuries to form and our food security depends on its health. Indiscriminate use of fertilizers and poor agricultural practices have degraded soil quality, particularly the nitrogen cycle. Government subsidies to “Fertilizers are substantial, but farmers lack crucial information about the soil nutrients they need.”

“Madhya Pradesh’s soil, which was previously lacking in nitrogen and phosphorus, is now suffering from a shortage of zinc and micronutrients. Farmers have to guess the needs of their soil, jeopardizing crop yields and soil health over time. long term. This is alarming, especially in Madhya Pradesh, which is one of the main agricultural producers in India,” he added.