In NET exam queue, corruption case likely, officials to be probed: sources

Hours after the Education Ministry scrapped the UGC-NET exam 2024, based on inputs from a federal cybercrime unit run by the Home Ministry that said it could have been compromised, sources told NDTV that early investigations They suggest a great deal of corruption. Given these concerns, sources said the officials responsible for conducting the exam, including those who prepared the question papers, will be investigated.

The officials likely to be investigated range from academics who create the questionnaires and those who evaluate the responses to officials responsible for editing or verifying the prepared questionnaires. Sources said two to three sets of each question paper are prepared.

The role of the officials who print each question paper will be examined, as well as those who take the printed documents to examination centers across the country. The role of the latter will be examined, as it has full access to all questionnaires.

Meanwhile, after the cancellation of the NET, there were student protests at university campuses across the country, alleging that they had flagged paper leaks last week, days before the exam, but no action was taken.

Students at Lucknow University said at least one item had been leaked and was available for as low as Rs 5,000. This, they said, had been circulating through WhatsApp and Telegram groups since June 16.

UGC-NET refers to the National Eligibility Test, a qualifying examination for appointments to teaching positions in colleges and universities, as well as to research and fellowship positions.

It is conducted by the NTA, or National Testing Agency, a federal agency that organizes competitive exams for various courses, including the NEET, or National Eligibility and Entrance Test, which ranks students into universities offering undergraduate degrees in medicine.

The UGC-NET 2024 was held on Tuesday and results were expected soon, but the Education Ministry said this afternoon that the exam had been scrapped and the results voided.

More than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam.

“The matter has been handed over to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation)… further examination will be conducted soon,” said Govind Jaiswal, joint secretary of the ministry.

This comes as the NTA and the government come under fire over allegations of leaked question papers and preferential marking for NEET exams. Nearly 24 lakh students took that exam, on May 5, and there have been widespread complaints from candidates across India.

The NEET dispute also reached the Supreme Court; On Tuesday, the court came down heavily on the NTA and demanded liability even in case of “0.001 percent negligence.”

Concern over the NEET exam was triggered after rumors of leaked question papers and the fact that 1,563 students were given grace marks allowing them to score a perfect score of 720.

The court was told the grace marks were due to some students wasting time.

The students and petitioners have demanded a new test but, for now, the NTA has only agreed to reverse the marks of the 1,563 who obtained additional marks and has offered them a second chance.

Meanwhile, four men arrested in Bihar confessed to leaking interrogation documents.

The disputes between UGC-NET and NEET have also led to entirely predictable political disputes, with the Congress-led INDIA bloc set to attack the ruling BJP ahead of the first session of Parliament.

In Bihar, for example, BJP leader and deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha accused opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose Rashtriya Janata Dal is part of the INDIA bloc, of links between his aide and one of the main accused in this case.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool’s Saket Gokhale have attacked the BJP on the issue.

