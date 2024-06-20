In NEET row in Bihar, BJP and RJD trade ‘link’ claims with key accused

NEET-UG exam is for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India (Archive).

Patna:

The vociferous protests against the NEET exams – over allegations of leaked question papers and preferential markings – have turned into a bitter political dispute, particularly in Bihar, where four men told police that the paper was leaked 24 hours before the exam, es say, May 4th. .

The four have been identified as NEET candidate Anurag Yadav, his uncle Sikandar Yadavendu and two others – Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand. Yadav said his uncle gave him the leaked paper, which “had the same questions as in the exam,” a day in advance.

The uncle told the cops that Kumar and Anand offered the newspaper, which ranks students for admission to medical college courses across the country, for Rs 32 lakh.

READ | ‘I received NEET paper the day before exam’: Arrested student tells Bihar Police

The Economic Crimes Department of the Bihar Police is, for now, handling all investigations.

The accused’s claims have sparked a dispute between the Bharatiya Janata Party (part of the Janata Dal (United)-led government) and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal.

At the center of that dispute is each side’s “connection” to the accused individuals, including Sikandar Yadavendu, whom authorities believe is the mastermind behind the operation.

BJP’s Vijay Sinha, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, has claimed that Yadavendu is a relative of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s aide Pritam Yadav.

READ | NEET newspaper leak: Bihar deputy CM establishes link with Tejashwi Yadav

Sinha has alert reports saying that Yadavendu was staying at a guest house owned by the NHAI, or National Highways Authority of India, which comes under the Centre’s Road Transport Ministry.

“Sikandar Yadavendu is a close relative of Pritam Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav’s PA. The NHAI guest house was booked for Sikandar’s sister, Reena, and her son, Anurag, for May 4. A number is mentioned in the diary phone number and the name of a minister…”

Meanwhile, the RJD accused the BJP and JDU of having links with other accused.

Apart from allegations of leaked question papers, last week the NTA, or National Testing Agency, a central body that conducts competitive entrance tests, told the Supreme Court that grace marks given to 1,563 exam takers would be cancelled. They can now accept previous scores or retake the test on June 23.

Concerns over marks arose after a surprisingly high number of candidates scored 100 per cent, that is, they scored 720 out of 720. Petitions were filed in the high court seeking relief.

READ | ‘Even if there is 0.001% negligence…’: Court attacks examining body in NEET queue

The court attacked the NTA; “If there is even a 0.001 percent (chance of) negligence on someone’s part, it must be addressed,” he said, warning the agency to expect “timely action.”

As many as 24 lakh men and women appeared for the NEET exam on May 5.

Apart from Bihar, the row over NEET has also turned political in other states and at the Centre, with the Congress-led INDIA block targeting the ruling BJP.

And the BJP, which came out on top in the April and May general elections thanks to its allies, now also has to face the UGC-NET exam, a qualifying exam for appointments to teaching positions in colleges and universities, and for scholarships, being cancelled.

READ | ‘Emergency’: NET scrapped amid NEET row, opposition gets new ammunition

The UGC-NET is also run by the NTA and was scrapped for a year after the Union Education Ministry expressed concern that its integrity may have been compromised.

More than 11 lakh students had registered for this exam.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool’s Saket Gokhale have attacked the BJP on the issue.

All this comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in power thanks to the 28 seats won by the JDU in Bihar and the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, prepares for the first parliamentary session of his renewed coalition government.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get the latest NDTV updates in your chat.