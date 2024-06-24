In message to shareholders, Gautam Adani highlights expansion and growth of NDTV

In the last financial year, NDTV Group expanded its presence across all consumer segments.

New Delhi:

NDTV has expanded its regional presence and increased its digital traffic in the last one year, Adani Enterprises Chairman Gautam Adani said at the Group’s Annual General Meeting today.

In his address to shareholders, Adani said: “Our media entity NDTV expanded its regional presence and scaled digitally, with a 39 per cent increase in global digital traffic. Considering the quality of the programs we intend to broadcast, we also we invested in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and added new facilities in BKC, Mumbai and NCR, Delhi.”

In April this year, NDTV Group announced its financial results for the final quarter of 2023-2024. The Group recorded revenue growth of 59 percent compared to the same period last year.

NDTV Convergence, the company’s digital arm, saw a 39 percent increase in global digital traffic in March 2024 over April 2023 across its platforms.

In the last financial year, NDTV Group expanded its presence across all consumer segments with the launch of NDTV MP-CG, NDTV Rajasthan and NDTV Profit. Also, NDTV Marathi will be launched on May 1.

A recent survey by Oxford University’s prestigious Reuters Institute found that NDTV 24×7 is the most watched news channel in India and ndtv.com is the most popular news website in the country. This is the fourth time in a year that NDTV has topped these rankings.

Addressing shareholders, Adani also reflected on how the company struggled to defend its integrity and reputation amid an attack by foreign short seller Hindenburg. He said the Group had not only weathered the storm but had emerged stronger. “The true measure of success,” Adani said, “is our ability to stand firm in the face of adversity.” “Perseverance was never more evident than what we demonstrated last year. The Adani Group fought back against attacks on integrity and reputation by foreign short sellers. It proved that no challenge can weaken the foundation of the Adani Group” , he added.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani group company).