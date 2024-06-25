In Lok Sabha Speaker election, BJP gets boost from 4 South Party MPs

New Delhi:

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party will support BJP MP Om Birla in Wednesday’s election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, sources told NDTV on Tuesday night.

The YSRCP, defeated by its arch-rival TDP in the general elections, has only four MPs in the Lower House. The party swept the southern state in the 2019 elections, winning 22 of 25 seats, but a repeat this year proved impossible; Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, which also won the Assembly elections, won 16 seats and its allies – the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party – won five between them.

As such, the offer of support may not be significant – given that Birla and the BJP already have the numbers to secure victory – but it underlines a recent trend.

The YSRCP has often backed the BJP in Parliament, particularly in the Rajya Sabha, and helped it pass laws when it lacked numbers. In the previous government, for example, Reddy’s party supported the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the repeal of Article 370.

However, the four additional votes in the BJP camp mean Birla will have the support of 297 MPs, giving him an even more unbeatable lead. The BJP already has 240 votes from its own MPs and 53 from NDA partners, including 16 from YSRCP’s rival, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP.

On the other hand, the opposition has 232 deputies on its side.

The election of the President is based on a simple majority.

Birla, who was also the speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, is pitted against eight-time Congress MP from Kerala’s Mavelikara, Kodikunnil Suresh, who is the candidate of the joint opposition bloc INDIA.

Mr Suresh’s candidacy followed a tense period this morning.

The BJP approached the opposition to reach an agreement to appoint Birla as president, in line with parliamentary tradition that sees the position filled by consensus rather than through elections. The opposition indicated it would back Birla provided the post of vice president was offered to a non-BJP MP.

The ruling party, however, said it was not willing to consider nominations for the MP post at this time, and asked the INDIA bloc leaders to first endorse Om Birla for the speaker post.

The opposition, however, refused to accept and as the clock ticked towards the noon deadline, rumors emerged that K Suresh in the Congress would be offered as an alternative to Mr Birla.

After submitting his papers, Mr. Suresh told reporters: “This is the party’s decision… not mine. There is a convention… that the vice-president will be from the opposition. But they (the BJP) do not “They are ready to do this. We were waiting until 11:50 a.m…. but there was no response, so we submitted the nomination.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, however, responded to that claim, saying there is no precedent to suggest that the post of vice president should go to a member of an opposition party.

