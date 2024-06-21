In line of interim presidents, Kiren Rijiju criticizes Congress, says ‘I am ashamed’

Kiren Rijiju, former Law Minister, is Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet (File).

New Delhi:

The BJP and the Congress have gone to the mattresses again.

This time the two are fighting over the appointment of BJP leader and seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as caretaker president, a position active only during the early days of a new Parliament. The pro tem leader usually swears in new parliamentarians and carries out the election of a full-time president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the name of the new president on Wednesday, two days after the first session of the newly elected 18th Lok Sabha. Once the Speaker is elected (by a simple majority, meaning the BJP election is unlikely to fail), the Pro Tem position ceases to exist.

The Congress, which had expected Kodikunnil Suresh, a Dalit leader and eight-time MP from Kerala, to be appointed Pro Tem, criticized the BJP for Mahtab’s appointment. Leader KC Venugopal called it “an attempt to destroy democratic and parliamentary norms…”

“The government should explain why it decided to overlook K Suresh… what was the disqualifying factor? Are there deeper issues… perhaps beyond simple seniority,” he asked.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday responded by saying: “I have to say it with a heavy heart… I am ashamed that the Congress is talking like this. Firstly, they have a problem with the Speaker Pro Tem, but this position is very temporary. … has a very limited role. I had hoped that this Lok Sabha session would begin in good spirits… and that we could have a productive and cooperative parliamentary meeting.”

He said tradition dictates that the MP with the longest continuous service is appointed as Pro Tem, and the choice is Bhartruhari Mahtab, who won Cuttack from 1998 to 2019 as part of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s BJD before jumping to the BJP. this year to win. a seventh consecutive term.

Sources told NDTV that Mahtab is also being considered for the full-time position.

Meanwhile, Mr Suresh and four others (DMK’s TR Baalu, Trinamool’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay and BJP’s Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Kulaste) have been appointed to help Mr Mahtab.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, seven-time Lok Sabha MP from Odisha’s Cuttack

Rijiju told reporters that the selection of an acting speaker is based on the British parliament’s “father of the House” concept, in which the title is awarded to the parliamentarian with the longest continuous service.

In line with that custom, Mahtab was elected Pro Tem, Rijiju said while also criticizing the Congress for mocking the Odisha MP, who is one of the senior-most members.

However, there were exceptions in 1956 and 1977, according to news agency PTI. In ’56, Sardar Hukam Singh was appointed Pro Tem followed by DN Tiwari in ’77. Neither were the senior members then.

Responding to the Congress’s vicious attacks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also acknowledged that Suresh had been an eight-time MP, but pointed to breaks in 1998 and 2004. “Therefore, it is not consecutive,” he said. Mahtab, he stressed, had won Cuttack seven consecutive times.

Rijiju also responded to Suresh’s claims that the Odisha MP’s appointment showed that the BJP “will continue to bypass parliamentary procedure…” The Congress leader was referring to the election of Virendra Kumar Khatik in 2019; Khatik was then an MP for seven consecutive times with victories in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar between 1996 and 2004, and in Tikamgarh from 2009 to 2019.

Also in the 17th Lok Sabha was BJP’s Maneka Gandhi, then an eight-time MP but with a break; He won Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit in 1989 (with the Janata Dal) and then lost in 1991 to the BJP’s Parashuram, before scoring seven consecutive victories in the Lok Sabha between 1996 and 2019.

Rijiju pointed out that Gandhi was not Pro Tem in 2019 due to the lull.

Earlier, Mr. Suresh in the Congress claimed that Mrs. Gandhi had, in fact, been offered the position but turned it down because she had not been appointed as a Union Minister.

“The senior MPs then were Khatik and me, who was elected. This time too, we are the senior. He was made a cabinet minister and therefore automatically, as per Lok Sabha rules, he should have been named Pro Tem,” he said.

“My name was recommended, but when the government sent recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu… my name was avoided,” he said.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24, with the swearing-in of new parliamentarians.

