In horrific case of child labor, 60 children rescued from Madhya Pradesh distillery

The child rights team found 20 girls among 60 boys.

Raisen, Madhya Pradesh:

A heartbreaking case of child labor has emerged in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district where more than 60 children were found working in a liquor factory during a surprise inspection by the child rights commission.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited the Som distillery after receiving complaints. The team found that more than 60 children, including 20 girls, were working in dangerous conditions.

Many had suffered terrible chemical burns. “The conditions these children were found in are appalling. Their hands have melted, their skin has peeled off, and yet those responsible have shown no remorse,” said Priyank Kanungo, president of the NCPCR.

“This case involves not only child labor but also human trafficking. The connivance of local officials has allowed the factory owner to continue this exploitation,” he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken immediate action. Several officials, including the district excise officer and three sub-inspectors, have been suspended.

A case has been registered under Sections 75, 79 and Bonded Labor Act 374.

Kamlesh Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), said, “Action was taken against the factory today. Statements are being recorded and investigation is underway. Further action will be taken by the Child Welfare Committee.”

Sources said they were taken to the factory in school buses to avoid suspicion.

As the investigation progressed, a shocking picture of negligence and collusion emerged. NDTV is in possession of a letter written by suspended excise official Kanhaiyalal Atulkar, in which he shamefully claimed that children were simply delivering food and medicine to their parents. This has sparked outrage as he was clearly trying to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

The incident highlighted the plight of impoverished families who are forced to send their children to work in dangerous conditions.

It has also raised questions about the effectiveness of regulatory bodies and the extent of corruption within the Excise Department.

BJP spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said the government is committed to addressing the issue: “The government has taken immediate action. The officials have been punished and stricter measures will be implemented.”

Opposition leaders such as Youth Congress president Mitendra Singh have accused the administration of failing to protect children.

“How is it possible that children who should be holding books in their hands are holding liquor bottles? This reflects the depth of corruption and negligence. The future of our state is in danger,” Mr Singh said.