In gratitude to Trump at Tesla meeting, Elon Musk calls him a Cybertruck fan

Trump recently praised Musk at a rally in Arizona, saying he was a “big fan” of both electric vehicles and Musk.

Elon Musk greeted Donald Trump in front of his legions of fans and Tesla Inc. shareholders at the automaker’s annual meeting, saying the former president calls him often and is a “big fan” of the futuristic Cybertruck.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him and he calls me out of the blue for no reason,” the Tesla CEO said during the meeting at the company’s headquarters in Austin on Thursday. “I don’t know why, but he knows.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has said he would dismantle President Joe Biden’s policies to boost electric vehicle sales. Trump has also said that electric vehicles will not work and will hurt American auto workers.

But Trump and Musk have grown closer recently, with Musk advising the former president on cryptocurrency policy.

Musk said Trump is “very nice when he calls.” The Tesla CEO said he told Trump that electric vehicles are good for the future and that the United States is the leader in battery-powered cars.

“A lot of his friends now have Teslas and they all love them, and he’s a big fan of the Cybertruck,” Musk said at the shareholders meeting. “So I think maybe those are contributing factors.”

During a lengthy question-and-answer session during the Tesla meeting, Musk also answered questions about his physical, mental and emotional health. One man asked if Musk, whom he called an “absolute idol,” was doing everything he could to “take care of himself, his safety and his health, for the future of the company.”

Musk thanked him for the sentiment and said, “I probably need to work out and not get murdered or something.”

