In Delhi court’s custody order for Arvind Kejriwal, a warning to the CBI

Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI from Rouse Avenue court

New Delhi:

The special CBI court that denied relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case said that based on the material on record, it cannot be said at this stage that the arrest is illegal, but warned that the investigative agency should not be “overzealous.”

Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to CBI custody for three days, two days less than the agency had sought. He was arrested by the CBI inside the Rouse Avenue court. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue court had granted him bail, but the Delhi High Court stayed it and reserved its order. Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court, but did not get relief. The apex court later denied him bail.

The wife of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has alleged that “the entire system” is trying to ensure that he remains in jail. “Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail on June 20. Immediately, ED got a stay. The next day, CBI charged him. And today he was arrested. The entire system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This en “This is a dictatorship, this is an emergency,” said Sunita Kejriwal in a post on ‘X’.

In its order of CBI custody for three days, the Rouse Avenue court said, “investigation is the prerogative of the investigating agency.” “There are certain safeguards provided in the law and at this point, based on the material on record, the arrest cannot be said to be illegal. The agency, however, should not be overzealous,” he added.

The court has asked the central agency to produce Mr. Kejriwal before the court on Saturday. The court has said that Kejriwal can meet his wife for one hour daily. “The accused may be provided with doctor-prescribed diet and home-cooked food during remand. The accused may also be provided with prescribed medications and a glucometer during remand. He may also be allowed to wear glasses,” he said. , detailing the custody conditions.

Kejriwal’s lawyer, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, had stressed that there was no need to arrest him at this time and questioned the timing of the arrest. “This court has to consider, at this stage, the merits of the case. The timing may be prudent, but it is not the clear criterion for declaring an arrest illegal,” he said.

The AAP leader’s lawyer said the CBI questioned him in this regard for nine hours in April last year. Kejriwal then directly addressed the court and recounted what he had told the CBI when asked why the now scrapped liquor policy had been made.

“I told them (the CBI) that there were three points. First, increase revenue. Second, reduce crowds to manage law and order. Third, open liquor shops in proper proportion (i.e. equitable distribution across the city) “Instruct Manish Sisodia (his former deputy, who in February last year was the first to be arrested in this case) to keep these three things in mind in the policy,” he said.

“It’s a poor citizen versus the power of the state. This case has been pending since August 2022. They called me as a witness… I showed up and, for nine hours, I helped. Not a single notice (from the CBI) since then. So, How did they go from being witnesses to being accused? It’s a long way to go,” the lawyer argued.

The CBI termed the AAP leader’s allegations as “unnecessary”. “We could have done it before or even during the elections. We did not do it… (the interrogation) was carried out only after the court authorized it.”

The agency said it was not required to announce the start of an investigation. “Suppose there is an investigation… I don’t have to tell (Mr. Kejriwal)… What I have to tell is the court: that I need custody. There is no order that I have to tell the other party. my wish to investigate,” said his lawyer.