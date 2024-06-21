In Arvind Kejriwal’s bail order, a ‘biased’ remark for the probe agency

The judge said the ED must act “promptly and fairly” to uphold the principles of natural justice.

New Delhi:

While granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case on Thursday, a Delhi court’s order cited the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) failure to produce direct evidence linking him with the proceeds of crime. In the bail order, the judge dismissed the probe agency’s argument that “investigation is an art”.

However, the order passed on Thursday was stayed by the Delhi High Court following an appeal by the ED. The trial court’s order was made available to the media on Friday.

In the order granting relief to Mr. Kejriwal, Special Judge Niyay Bindu held that prima facie his guilt was yet to be established.

“It is possible that some persons known to the applicant are involved in a crime… but ED has not produced any direct evidence against the applicant regarding proceeds of crime,” the judge said.

He also questioned the ED’s silence on Mr. Kejriwal’s claim that he was arrested in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam without being named in the CBI FIR or the ECIR registered by the anti-laundering agency. of money. The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) is the ED’s version of an FIR.

“It is also notable that ED is silent on the facts on how the AAP has used the proceeds of crime in the Assembly elections in Goa as, admittedly, after about two years, most of the alleged amount is still not has been traced,” the judge said.

He also dismissed the ED’s argument that “investigation is an art and sometimes an accused is given a palette of bail and pardon and induced with some certainty to tell the story behind the crime.”

“If so, then any person can be implicated and kept behind bars by artistically obtaining the material against him after artistically avoiding or removing exculpatory material from the record. This same scenario forces the court to draw an inference against the investigating agency of that he is not acting impartially,” the judge said.

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been accused of receiving bribes of Rs 100 million from the South Group, a cartel of politicians, businessmen and others to manipulate Delhi’s liquor policy in favor of licensees. The money was allegedly used in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign.

The judge said the ED had not clarified how much time was needed to trace the entire money trail.

“Which means that until ED completes this exercise of tracing the remaining amount, the accused is presumed to remain behind bars without adequate evidence against him. This is also not an acceptable submission by ED,” the judge said. .

The maxim of law that every person should be considered innocent until proven guilty appears not to be applicable in the instant case with respect to the present accused, he said.

The judge quoted Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States, when he said: “It is better that 100 guilty people escape than that one innocent person suffer.”

“This principle imposes a duty on the court not only to prevent the guilty from escaping justice, but also to ensure that no innocent person is punished. There have been thousands of cases in which the accused were subjected to a prolonged trial and a agony resulting from the same to date were acquitted by the court for being innocent.

“Unfortunately, the physical and mental agony of such a person cannot be compensated in any way,” he said.

If an accused suffers the atrocities of the system until his innocence is discovered, he will never be able to conceive that justice has truly been done to him, he said.

The judge said that there are certain indisputable facts, as specified on behalf of the applicant, that in the month of July 2022, the material that the Emergency Department now has was already available, but was not called until August 2023, which demonstrates bad faith on the part. of the central agency. “The investigation agency has not responded to this objection of the applicant,” the judge said.

The judge noted that the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), appearing for the ED, spoke of incitement to extract the truth against other accused involved in the matter.

“But the effect of this submission is the conception that the full truth cannot be revealed through people who have recanted their previous statements.

“Rather, the complete truth will be established on the basis of incriminating material, if available in the file, which the investigative body is obliged to obtain legally, also respecting procedural aspects,” the judge said.

The judge said the allegations against Kejriwal arose during subsequent statements by certain co-accused. It is also an admitted fact that he has not been summoned by the court after the arrest of him and that he is “in judicial custody at the ED instance on the pretext that investigation is still ongoing.”

“At first glance, the guilt of the accused has not yet been established. Regarding the condition that he will not be involved in the crime after his release on bail, the applicant has already assumed this in his application. Furthermore, if the release on bail, it will be conditional, which will bind the applicant in this regard,” the judge said.

He said that it is also notable that in PMLA bail cases it becomes an impossible task to obtain as on one pretext or the other the investigating agency gives its reasons, which puts the accused in a situation almost similar to that of a convicted with no hope of being released. of the gloomy atmosphere of the prison.

The judge on Thursday ordered Kejriwal’s release on bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. However, he imposed certain conditions on the AAP leader before granting him relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence witnesses.

The judge had also ordered Mr. Kejriwal to appear in court whenever necessary and cooperate with the investigation.

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21, soon after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest for his petition challenging the summons issued to him.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal until June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, saying he will have to surrender and return to jail on June 2. He has been in prison since then.

