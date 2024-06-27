In a scam involving Ajit Pawar, police clash with investigation agency over closure report

The Mumbai Police has tried to close the case.

Bombay:

In a development related to the alleged Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are at loggerheads over the closure report filed before a court here.

The Economic Offences Branch (EOW) of the city police on Thursday opposed the central agency’s request not to close the case, citing that the apex cooperative bank did not suffer any unfair loss due to the alleged fraud.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was named as an accused in the original case registered by the EOW.

While the police attempted to close the case after finding no significant losses to the bank, the ED intervened, expressing concern that accepting the closure report would affect its ongoing money laundering investigation related to the scam.

The Investigation Directorate has already filed additional complaints and charges in the case, highlighting the interconnected nature of the investigations.

The EOW filed a plea in the court rejecting the ED’s intervention, pointing out that a special court had earlier rejected a similar plea in cases involving MPs and MLAs.

The chronology of events includes the police submitting a closure report in September 2020, which was initially accepted by the court.

However, in October 2022, a further investigation was launched based on protest petitions and the involvement of the Department of Education.

In March this year, the EOW again applied to close the case, saying the bank had not suffered unfair losses due to the alleged fraud.

The FIR, which followed a High Court order in August 2019, alleged that multi-billion rupees loans obtained by sugar cooperatives, spinning mills and other entities from district and cooperative banks were siphoned off and not repaid.

Filed under various sections including criminal breach of trust and cheating, the FIR named NCP leader Ajit Pawar as an accused along with over 70 others, who served as directors of the bank during the relevant period.

The allegations outlined a loss of Rs 25,000 crore to the Maharashtra government between 2007 and 2017, pointing to violations of banking regulations and RBI guidelines in loan disbursements to sugar factories and undervalued sale of defaulting companies’ assets.

A former judge, appointed authorized officer by the commissioner of cooperatives, concluded that “there was no unfair loss to the bank due to the loans given to the factories (sugar mills)” and “the bank was recovering the amount from the factories through legal means “says the closing report.

