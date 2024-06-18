In a jolt to Congress, Haryana MLA and daughter to join BJP tomorrow

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the BJP won five seats each.

Chandīgarh:

In a jolt to the Congress in Haryana, where assembly elections are scheduled for October, senior party leader Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhary will join the ruling BJP on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, Kiran Choudhary, who is also a sitting MLA, told PTI that he will resign from the Congress and join the BJP on Wednesday.

His daughter Shruti Choudhary, a former MP, is the working president of the Haryana Congress.

Kiran Choudhary, daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, is considered the bête noire of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and is known to be upset over the denial of ticket to Shruti Choudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency in The Lok Sabha polls recently concluded.

The Congress had given the ticket from the seat to sitting MLA and Hooda loyalist Rao Dan Singh, who lost to sitting BJP MP Dharambir Singh.

“Shruti and I will join the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday,” Kiran Choudhary said.

Choudhary, veiledly attacking Hooda, said: “I have been cornered. There is a limit to the humiliation one can suffer.”

Choudhary said that both she and her daughter will resign from their position as senior Congress member to join the BJP. Ms Shruti will resign as working president of the Haryana Congress, she said.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the BJP won five seats each.

