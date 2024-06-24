In 7-layer package for NEET question papers, a metal box with 2 locks

On June 21, the EOU noticed tampering with the seven-layer packaging, Ehsanul Haque said.

Hazaribag:

For the first time, a district coordinator of the National Testing Agency or NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) medical entrance exam, admitted that the question papers were manipulated. Dr Ahsanul Haque, who also runs Oasis School in Hazaribagh, where the exam was held on May 5, said the manipulation was discovered by officers of the Economic Crimes Unit of the Bihar Police, who were investigating the alleged paper leak until it was assumed by Central. Bureau of Investigation last week.

“On June 21, the EOU probing the case noticed tampering with the seven-layer packaging of the NEET question paper,” Dr Haque told NDTV in an exclusive interview. The manipulation was noticeable in the seventh, innermost layer, he said. Officials realized this while going through unused papers at the school.

In seven-layer package for questionnaires, a box with 2 locks

It is unclear how the innermost layer was manipulated if the outer layers are intact. One of these outer layers is a metal box with two sets of locks. One of the locks is digital and is programmed to open itself two hours before the exam. The other is mechanical and has to be cut with a file to open the box.

Dr. Haque said researchers have concluded that the weak link in the chain of custody of the questionnaires is the courier service. The Blue Dart courier is responsible for transporting the papers from Ranchi to Hazaribagh and then to the State Bank of India, where they are kept in lockers.

The officials, he said, had hinted that proper procedure was not followed in transferring the documents.

The usual mode of transfer is by plane from Delhi to the state capitals, after which they are transferred to the state bank’s lockers.

The sealed boxes with the questionnaires are opened at the bank two hours before the exam, in the presence of the local magistrate and the center directors, who act as witnesses. The entire process is filmed.

The sealed envelopes are then taken to the exam center, where they are handed over to the invigilators. This time, two candidates taking the exam are present as witnesses.

Arrests in Bihar and Jharkhand

A series of arrests have been made in Bihar and Jharkhand following allegations of widespread irregularities in the exam, taken by over 24 lakh aspirants.

Six men were arrested in Deoghar, Jharkhand, three days ago. All of them are residents of Nalanda in Bihar, who were hiding in a rented house in Deoghar. While those involved in solving the documents operated from Ranchi and Jharkhand, the role of these men in the leak of documents is still unclear.

In Bihar, 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The last three men arrested said they were charging each candidate between Rs 30 and Rs 40 lakh for the solved answer sheets they had to memorise.

The candidates questioned said that at least 30 of them received resolved answers, indicating the existence of a massive network operating in a planned manner in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Delhi Link

A Delhi-Maharashtra connection has also emerged with the arrest of a school teacher in Latur.

Jalil Umarkhan Pathan and Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav taught in schools run by the district administration and also ran private coaching centres.

They were in touch with a man from Delhi, one Gangadhar, who used to put them in charge of NEET aspirants willing to bend the rules and pay hefty sums for help.