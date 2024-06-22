‘I’m not happy’: India coach’s successful take on Virat Kohli’s Lean T20 run at the World Cup

Virat Kohli has been “challenged” in the ongoing T20 World Cup but his lean run is allowing less experienced players to step up and contribute to the team’s cause, India batting coach Vikram said on Friday. Rathour. India overcame Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval here on Thursday to make a perfect start to their Super 8 campaign. However, Kohli was tested once again in the powerplay and finished with a run-a-ball 24, his first double-digit score in the tournament.

“I’m not happy. I would love for him to get going and score more runs,” Rathour said when asked about the team’s unbeaten run in the event without Kohli’s contribution.

“But yeah, it’s good when you get challenged sometimes. You know, the guys who sometimes don’t bat much in India, are the ones who scored today and our middle order came into play. So it was good to see,” he said.

Rishabh Pant was impressive, while Suryakumar Yadav took the game away from Afghanistan with a sublime fifty.

India will play Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday. The team has four spinners and considering the conditions in the Caribbean, that strengthens the team.

“I think we’ve always had depth as a team. But yes, these conditions may suit us better because we can afford to play two or three roulette wheels sometimes. So I think they can be our best team. That is our strength.

“It feels like… someone like Axar (Patel) playing at eight gives you a lot of confidence because he can bat and he is bowling very well at the moment. So, he gives you a lot of options,” he said.

The former India opener also expected the conditions in the Caribbean to be much better than those in New York, where India played three matches.

“We already played in the worst possible conditions in New York. So anything after that just makes you feel good. So, I hope the grounds are better (here),” Rathour said.

Bangladesh comes into the match after a loss to Australia and is one of the easiest teams in the tournament.

But Rathour said India would leave nothing to chance.

“They are a good unit. They have a lot of players who can spin the ball and are good in certain conditions. And I think these conditions suit them a little bit as a team because the wickets seem to have a bit of help for the spinners and they have spinners in their team.

“But again, in this format I think every team is a tough team. I don’t think any T20 cricket competition is easy,” he added.

