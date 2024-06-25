Illegal migrant, on bail and under surveillance, rapes and kills a 12-year-old girl

He was given the ankle bracelet after being arrested by Border Patrol agents.

Franklin José Peña Ramos, 26, a suspect in the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston last week, appeared in Harris County Criminal Court on Monday. During the court process it was revealed that he was wearing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ankle monitor at the time of the alleged murder.

He was given the ankle bracelet after being arrested by Border Patrol agents for illegal entry into the country and later released. In a statement to Fox News On Friday, ICE said he “illegally entered the United States without inspection, parole, or admission by a U.S. immigration officer on an unspecified date and place.”

ICE also has a retainer against Ramos, the agency said.

Judge Josh Hill, who oversaw Monday’s proceedings, also commented that Ramos and Johan José Rangel Martínez, 21, the other suspect in the case, were accused of trying to collect funds to leave town.

During the hearing, the judge set Ramos’ bail at $10 million, a figure that exceeds the $5 million requested by prosecutors.

NEW: One of the illegal Venezuelan immigrants who allegedly ruined 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray appears in court where he was held on $10 million bail. The judge noted that Franklin José Peña Ramos had an “astronomical” flight risk. New court documents reveal horrifying new details,… pic.twitter.com/Aw3sHBCKXL – Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 25, 2024

Pena’s defense had proposed a $1 million bail, but the judge argued that he posed an “astronomical” flight risk and suggested the likelihood of his return to court was “almost non-existent.”

If Ramos were to post bail, the judge ordered him to wear a GPS monitor, be under house arrest 24/7, remain within Harris County, refrain from contacting the other suspect or the family of the victim, avoid contact with minors and refrain from possessing firearms. , drugs or alcohol, and hand over his passport.

Ramos and Martinez allegedly lured the young woman under a bridge in Houston, where they proceeded to restrain her and fatally injure her.

“In this case, the defendant lured a 12-year-old girl under a bridge, where he and his co-defendant stayed with her for more than two hours, removed her pants, tied her up, killed her, and then dumped her body toward the bridge. the swamp,” wrote Harris County Deputy District Attorney Michael Abner.

Police stated that investigators used surveillance footage to monitor the activities of the two individuals before and after the homicide.

Both suspects face capital murder charges and Martinez is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday.