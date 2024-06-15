“I’ll be sure to attend…”

Zaheer Iqbal photographed with Sonakshi. (courtesy: iamzhero)

Amid rumors about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, rapper Honey Singh just posted on Instagram that he will be attending his ‘best friend’s’ wedding right after finishing a shoot. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly getting married on June 23. On her Instagram stories, Honey Singh wrote, “Though I will be in London shooting for Glory’s first song. But I will make sure to attend my best friend Sonakshi’s wedding. As she has been a great support in my career and has helped many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer. Bless you!

Sonakshi Sinha and Honey Singh recently worked together on the track. Clusterwhich turns out to be an extension of Sonakshi and Honey Singh’s previous song. Desi Kalakar.

Sonakshi Sinha is expected to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. However, an official confirmation from the couple is awaited. Meanwhile, veteran actor Poonam Dhillon confirmed the wedding and revealed that he received an invitation in a recent interview with Instant Bollywood. “I wish Sonakshi all the best. She has sent me a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God that she remains happy. She is a lovely, warm and very loving girl. “So I wish you all the joy and happiness,” said Poonam Dhillon. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal co-star in the 2022 film DoubleXL. They reportedly started dating in 2020.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film. Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. He also appeared in the other two parts of the Dabangg Series with Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films such as Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, R… Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mangal Missionamong others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti. Coating last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece. The Constitution.