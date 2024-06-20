IIT Bombay students fined Rs 1.2 lakh each for Ramayana game

The institute imposed fines of Rs 1.2 lakh each on four students.

Mumbai:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has fined eight students for performing a controversial play titled ‘Raahovan’, believed to be a parody of the Ramayana, during the institute’s Performing Arts Festival (PAF) on March 31.

A section of students had formally complained against the play, alleging that it was loosely based on the revered Hindu epic Ramayana and had derogatory references to Hindu beliefs and deities. Some students alleged that the play satirized the main characters and mocked cultural values ​​under the pretext of “promoting feminism.” The complaints led to a disciplinary committee meeting on May 8, which led to the sanctions announced on June 4.

The institute imposed fines of Rs 1.2 lakh each on four students; The amount is almost the same as a semester’s tuition. Four other students were fined Rs 40,000 each. Graduating students faced additional sanctions, including being banned from awarding the institute’s gymkhana awards to students. Third year students were excluded from the hostel facilities.

Sanctions expire on July 20, 2024 in the office of the Dean of Student Affairs. The institute warned that any failure to comply with this penalty would lead to new sanctions.

The controversy gained steam on social media when the ‘IIT B for Bharat’ group denounced the play on April 8, citing it as a mockery of Lord Ram and the Ramayana. The group posted video clips of the performance, alleging that students abused academic freedom to ridicule revered figures.

Videos that went viral on the Internet show students performing a play supposedly inspired by the characters and plot of the Ramayana. In one video, a student, who supposedly plays Sita, praises her “kidnapper” of her and the place she was taken to.

“We welcome the disciplinary action taken by the IIT Bombay administration against those involved in the play ‘Raahovan’, which depicted the Ramayana in a derogatory manner,” the group said on social media platform to establish guidelines to ensure that no religion is ridiculed under the guise of freedom of expression on campus.”

While certain groups appreciated the institution’s decision to initiate disciplinary action against the students, others condemned it as an attack on freedom of expression.

“I had always heard that educational institutions should be safe, safe spaces to express opinions. Unfortunately, even IITs are not safe spaces anymore,” wrote one person on X.

“This is atrocious. Students cannot be fined in universities for being disrespectful to any religion. Universities are places where one should be able to freely mock religion. IIT Bombay must retract this,” wrote another.

The Performing Arts Festival is an annual cultural event at IIT Bombay, known for showcasing the talent of students in various art forms.